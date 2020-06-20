All apartments in Oakland
1604 Macarthur Blvd
1604 Macarthur Blvd

1604 Macarthur Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Macarthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94602
Glenview

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
internet access
Advent - Custom designed 2 BR charmer in the Glenview district! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

TO SCHEDULE TOUR: Please call our 24/7 Advent-Tenant Turner Scheduling Line 510-726-6207.

This two-bedroom apartment in Oakland's Glenview district is the perfect place to call home! The unit features hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, and large bedrooms. The kitchen features a dishwasher, gas range/oven with hood vent, refrigerator, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Residence also includes air conditioning, stacked/stackable washer & dryer, and plenty of street parking for your convenience. Schedule a tour today!

Area: The Glenview neighborhood lies in the Oakland foothills, bordering Dimond Park to the east and Park Boulevard to the west. Close to the Trestle Glen and Piedmont Avenue neighborhoods. Local buses provide easy access to BART stations. Close to restaurants including Bellanico, Sushi Park, Paulista Brazilian Kitchen and Taproom, and Banana Blossom. In close proximity to freeways 580 and 13.

Utilities: The residents are responsible for PG&E and Water, Cable, and Internet services.

The owner provides landscaping and trash service.

A minimum credit score of 670 required.

Renter's Insurance is required with Advent Properties listed as "additional interest."

*Renters Insurance does not include earthquake damage.*

Pets Considered Type and Breed Restrictions may apply. Additional deposit required. Pets must be spayed/neutered.

This is a no smoking / no marijuana residence.

*** Upon approval of the application, applicant(s) will have 48 hours to obtain utilities in their name(s) and renters insurance PRIOR to receiving the lease agreement.

*** Move-in date must be 30 days or less from the date of application approval.***

**For the first applicant, (2.2X's) the monthly rental rate in verifiable monthly net income is required. If two (2) people will occupy the unit then the combined income must be three-point three times (3.3Xs) the monthly rental rate (and if three (3) people will occupy the unit, the combined income must be four-point four times (4.4Xs) the monthly rental rate, etc.

**If cash reserves are used to qualify as income, the cash reserves amount must be equivalent to above income requirements for the duration of initial term of the tenancy. The cash reserves must be in the applicant's account(s) for a minimum of six (6) months.
Verifiable income is income that is documented by the most recent two (2) months paystubs or bank statements or a signed Verification of Deposit that is dated within thirty (30) days evidencing the above requirements. Offers of employment must contain an initial employment day within thirty (30) days of application, and the total salary will be discounted to 60% for calculating net income.
No prior Evictions on your record. Your Credit Check will show this.
No past due utility bills.
A positive (not neutral) landlord reference from the most recent two landlords is required.

* As a property owner or manager we do not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of "race, color, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, marital status, national origin, ancestry, familial status, source of income, disability, veteran or military status, or genetic information"

** Advent Properties, Inc. trusts that all material in the flyer to be correct and assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy. All information is subject to change or withdrawal without further notice.

CAL DRE#01897998

(RLNE5799297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Macarthur Blvd have any available units?
1604 Macarthur Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 1604 Macarthur Blvd have?
Some of 1604 Macarthur Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Macarthur Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Macarthur Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Macarthur Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 Macarthur Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1604 Macarthur Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Macarthur Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1604 Macarthur Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 Macarthur Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Macarthur Blvd have a pool?
No, 1604 Macarthur Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Macarthur Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 1604 Macarthur Blvd has accessible units.
Does 1604 Macarthur Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Macarthur Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 Macarthur Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1604 Macarthur Blvd has units with air conditioning.
