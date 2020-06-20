1604 Macarthur Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking internet access

Advent - Custom designed 2 BR charmer in the Glenview district! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.



TO SCHEDULE TOUR: Please call our 24/7 Advent-Tenant Turner Scheduling Line 510-726-6207.



This two-bedroom apartment in Oakland's Glenview district is the perfect place to call home! The unit features hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, and large bedrooms. The kitchen features a dishwasher, gas range/oven with hood vent, refrigerator, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Residence also includes air conditioning, stacked/stackable washer & dryer, and plenty of street parking for your convenience. Schedule a tour today!



Area: The Glenview neighborhood lies in the Oakland foothills, bordering Dimond Park to the east and Park Boulevard to the west. Close to the Trestle Glen and Piedmont Avenue neighborhoods. Local buses provide easy access to BART stations. Close to restaurants including Bellanico, Sushi Park, Paulista Brazilian Kitchen and Taproom, and Banana Blossom. In close proximity to freeways 580 and 13.



Utilities: The residents are responsible for PG&E and Water, Cable, and Internet services.



The owner provides landscaping and trash service.



A minimum credit score of 670 required.



Renter's Insurance is required with Advent Properties listed as "additional interest."



*Renters Insurance does not include earthquake damage.*



Pets Considered Type and Breed Restrictions may apply. Additional deposit required. Pets must be spayed/neutered.



This is a no smoking / no marijuana residence.



*** Upon approval of the application, applicant(s) will have 48 hours to obtain utilities in their name(s) and renters insurance PRIOR to receiving the lease agreement.



*** Move-in date must be 30 days or less from the date of application approval.***



**For the first applicant, (2.2X's) the monthly rental rate in verifiable monthly net income is required. If two (2) people will occupy the unit then the combined income must be three-point three times (3.3Xs) the monthly rental rate (and if three (3) people will occupy the unit, the combined income must be four-point four times (4.4Xs) the monthly rental rate, etc.



**If cash reserves are used to qualify as income, the cash reserves amount must be equivalent to above income requirements for the duration of initial term of the tenancy. The cash reserves must be in the applicant's account(s) for a minimum of six (6) months.

Verifiable income is income that is documented by the most recent two (2) months paystubs or bank statements or a signed Verification of Deposit that is dated within thirty (30) days evidencing the above requirements. Offers of employment must contain an initial employment day within thirty (30) days of application, and the total salary will be discounted to 60% for calculating net income.

No prior Evictions on your record. Your Credit Check will show this.

No past due utility bills.

A positive (not neutral) landlord reference from the most recent two landlords is required.



* As a property owner or manager we do not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of "race, color, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, marital status, national origin, ancestry, familial status, source of income, disability, veteran or military status, or genetic information"



** Advent Properties, Inc. trusts that all material in the flyer to be correct and assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy. All information is subject to change or withdrawal without further notice.



CAL DRE#01897998



(RLNE5799297)