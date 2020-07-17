Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Two Bedrooms/Two Bathroom Condo near 16th Street Train Station



1426 Pullman Way is close to 14th Street Pocket Park, Raimondi Park, Pretty Lady, 10th & Wood, Bobby Hutton Park, Ralph J. Bunche Academy, Sharifs Market, The Bay Food Company Inc, Oakland Public Library: West Oakland Branch, Comalapa Restaurant with easy access to I-880, 580, 80.



Unit Features:

- 2 bed/2 bath Condo

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner,

- Gas heating system

- Washer and dryer

- Attic

- Double pane windows

- Balcony

- Garage



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- All utilities under the resident’s name

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



No Pets Allowed



