Charming Two Bedrooms/Two Bathroom Condo near 16th Street Train Station
1426 Pullman Way is close to 14th Street Pocket Park, Raimondi Park, Pretty Lady, 10th & Wood, Bobby Hutton Park, Ralph J. Bunche Academy, Sharifs Market, The Bay Food Company Inc, Oakland Public Library: West Oakland Branch, Comalapa Restaurant with easy access to I-880, 580, 80.
Unit Features:
- 2 bed/2 bath Condo
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner,
- Gas heating system
- Washer and dryer
- Attic
- Double pane windows
- Balcony
- Garage
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- All utilities under the resident’s name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
