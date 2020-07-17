All apartments in Oakland
1426 Pullman Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1426 Pullman Way

1426 Pullman Way · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1426 Pullman Way, Oakland, CA 94607
Prescott

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1495 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Two Bedrooms/Two Bathroom Condo near 16th Street Train Station

1426 Pullman Way is close to 14th Street Pocket Park, Raimondi Park, Pretty Lady, 10th & Wood, Bobby Hutton Park, Ralph J. Bunche Academy, Sharifs Market, The Bay Food Company Inc, Oakland Public Library: West Oakland Branch, Comalapa Restaurant with easy access to I-880, 580, 80.

Unit Features:
- 2 bed/2 bath Condo
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner,
- Gas heating system
- Washer and dryer
- Attic
- Double pane windows
- Balcony
- Garage

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- All utilities under the resident’s name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5888061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 Pullman Way have any available units?
1426 Pullman Way has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 Pullman Way have?
Some of 1426 Pullman Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 Pullman Way currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Pullman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Pullman Way pet-friendly?
No, 1426 Pullman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 1426 Pullman Way offer parking?
Yes, 1426 Pullman Way offers parking.
Does 1426 Pullman Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1426 Pullman Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Pullman Way have a pool?
No, 1426 Pullman Way does not have a pool.
Does 1426 Pullman Way have accessible units?
No, 1426 Pullman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Pullman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1426 Pullman Way has units with dishwashers.
