Amenities

garage

2 Bed 1 Bath Home For Rent - This 2 bedroom home is ready for move in !!

Enjoy a gated yard and off street parking.

Single story house.

Private back yard.

Attached Garage

This one won't last long.

Call one of our Leasing Agents today at 510-530-106 for more information.

A Few miles from 580 Freeway.

& Near 880 Freeway and public transportation making it a Prime location and commuters dream.



Mario Benitez

DRE License #01789220

Community Realty Property Management Inc

Direct: 510-418-2463 | Office (510)530-1005 | Fax (510)530-0328

Website: crpmrealty.com



(RLNE5776903)