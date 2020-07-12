/
/
/
merritt
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:02 PM
287 Apartments for rent in Merritt, Oakland, CA
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Last updated July 10 at 02:19pm
2 Units Available
Lakeview Towers
201 E 12th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeview Towers in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 12:50pm
9 Units Available
1200 Lakeshore
1200 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,295
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,054
1700 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and balconies. Community features business center, social room, fitness center, covered parking and more. Located near Lake Merritt.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Vue De Lac Apartments
1600-1612 3rd Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,695
222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,695
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vue De Lac Apartments in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Merritt
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
40 Units Available
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,204
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,674
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
68 Units Available
The Uptown
500 William St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,233
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,154
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,039
1090 sqft
A short walk from San Pablo Gateway and the Financial District. Beautiful open-plan living with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, courtyard, and concierge.
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
39 Units Available
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,263
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,659
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1123 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,207
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,293
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
1104 sqft
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
233 Units Available
1717 Webster
1717 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,740
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,405
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,560
1149 sqft
Per the ‘Shelter In Place’ order currently in effect in the state of California, our offices will be closed until further notice and operated remotely.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1103 sqft
Apartments right in the Jack London Square neighborhood. Recently renovated. Tenants get access to a business center, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near I-880. Close to the Oakland Museum of California.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
60 Units Available
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,339
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,894
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Last updated July 10 at 12:51am
3 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
1515 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
110 sqft
Our community is housed within the historic Julia Morgan YWCA building. Starcity shares the building with the Envision Academy, a charter school located on the first three floors.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Aqua Via
125 2nd St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,275
1056 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,604
1238 sqft
Easy commute to the Jack London Shuttle, Oakland/Alameda Ferry and BART. Pet-friendly apartment community with an elevator, a gym and covered parking. Newly renovated interiors feature expansive closets, in-home laundry and plank floors.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
Alexan Webster
2330 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,825
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1045 sqft
Now Open! Stop in today to tour our apartments! Alexan Webster is perfectly located just minutes north of the dynamic uptown/downtown districts, and only a few blocks from beautiful Lake Merritt.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
284 Units Available
Atlas
1314 Franklin Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,649
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,990
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1025 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
38 Units Available
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,490
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,670
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
97 Units Available
17th & Broadway
447 17th St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,066
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,624
1338 sqft
Innovative, upscale style with a comfortable, social atmosphere, 17th & Broadway's 34-story high rise defines a new era inspired by the spirit of the city.
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
11 Units Available
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
221 Units Available
19th & Harrison
1889 Harrison Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,395
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
1054 sqft
19th and Harrison's studio, one and two-bedroom apartments are designed to be a beacon for East Bay's passionate residents. From Michelin-starred restaurants and big business to funky boutiques and hungry startups, Oakland is where it's at.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Alta Waverly
2302 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,735
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,375
1086 sqft
Two Months Free PLUS $2,000 off for a limited time!! See Leasing Specialist for details.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Rasa
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,233
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,487
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,384
982 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to Rasa, Uptown District of Oakland, CA apartments! Rasa is the epitome of Oakland culture, offering residents sophisticated and modern
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,205
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
971 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Uncover the ideal mix of function and flow at Rowhaus, home to 30 uniquely urban apartments in Uptown's historic Auto Row.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Halcyon
1815 Alice Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,615
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,090
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1013 sqft
Centered in Oakland's historic Lakeside neighborhood, our Oakland apartments for rent will have you coming home to a culturally diverse mix of revitalization and established character.
Last updated June 18 at 04:12pm
10 Units Available
Zo
330 17th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,800
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,650
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
922 sqft
Theres a buzz in the East Bay air. At Zo we hope to harness this energy.
