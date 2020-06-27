901 N Bay Front

Amenities

901 N. Bayfront is the most tastefully unique property on the Balboa Island bay front - available 10/1/19. With expansive views of the harbor, you can enjoy the ever-changing activity along this historic waterfront within the privacy of your own home. Immerse in the festivities along the famed boardwalk or lounge on the sandy beach just outside of the front door; you will feel like it is a vacation for 365 days per year. The updated residence features 4 bedrooms plus a den and stunning views can be enjoyed from most rooms in the home. Situated across from a public dock, guests will be able to unload their Duffy directly onto the beach in front of your home. Steps from the beach is the shaded patio and game room, equipped with a dumbwaiter and wet bar. The second level houses three bedrooms, a large bathroom and a common area. Enjoy commanding views and relax in the living room to the sounds of the bay, on the third level. Tinted picture windows and the upstairs balony connect you to miles of sparkling ocean and the Newport Beach skyline, while offering a quiet refuge. A recently refurbished kitchen with center island and stainless steel appliances opens to the dining area. The master bedroom suite features a remodeled bathroom designed with stained glass windows, high ceilings and ample closet space. The private den could be set up as an office or converted into a bedroom. Two oversized garages offer ample space for your water toys. Available 10/1/19 for a long term stay.