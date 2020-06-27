All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 901 N Bay Front.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
901 N Bay Front
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:13 PM

901 N Bay Front

901 North Bay Front · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

901 North Bay Front, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
garage
901 N. Bayfront is the most tastefully unique property on the Balboa Island bay front - available 10/1/19. With expansive views of the harbor, you can enjoy the ever-changing activity along this historic waterfront within the privacy of your own home. Immerse in the festivities along the famed boardwalk or lounge on the sandy beach just outside of the front door; you will feel like it is a vacation for 365 days per year. The updated residence features 4 bedrooms plus a den and stunning views can be enjoyed from most rooms in the home. Situated across from a public dock, guests will be able to unload their Duffy directly onto the beach in front of your home. Steps from the beach is the shaded patio and game room, equipped with a dumbwaiter and wet bar. The second level houses three bedrooms, a large bathroom and a common area. Enjoy commanding views and relax in the living room to the sounds of the bay, on the third level. Tinted picture windows and the upstairs balony connect you to miles of sparkling ocean and the Newport Beach skyline, while offering a quiet refuge. A recently refurbished kitchen with center island and stainless steel appliances opens to the dining area. The master bedroom suite features a remodeled bathroom designed with stained glass windows, high ceilings and ample closet space. The private den could be set up as an office or converted into a bedroom. Two oversized garages offer ample space for your water toys. Available 10/1/19 for a long term stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 N Bay Front have any available units?
901 N Bay Front doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 901 N Bay Front have?
Some of 901 N Bay Front's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 N Bay Front currently offering any rent specials?
901 N Bay Front is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 N Bay Front pet-friendly?
No, 901 N Bay Front is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 901 N Bay Front offer parking?
Yes, 901 N Bay Front offers parking.
Does 901 N Bay Front have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 N Bay Front does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 N Bay Front have a pool?
No, 901 N Bay Front does not have a pool.
Does 901 N Bay Front have accessible units?
No, 901 N Bay Front does not have accessible units.
Does 901 N Bay Front have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 N Bay Front has units with dishwashers.
Does 901 N Bay Front have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 N Bay Front does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College