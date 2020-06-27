All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 5801 1/2 Seashore Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
5801 1/2 Seashore Dr.
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

5801 1/2 Seashore Dr.

5801 1/2 Seashore Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5801 1/2 Seashore Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Recently Remodeled 2 bdrm/ 2 bath on the water - Just remodeled gorgeous home on the water!! This is the back unit, private entrance. Brand new flooring throughout, beautiful travertine tile in living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Mounted large flat screen tv included in the living room, above the custom tiled fireplace. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, solid surface counter tops and a large island with seating and storage. Washer/dryer in the unit, as well as a central vacuuming system. Both bathrooms have recently been fully remodeled. The private bedrooms each include a tv as well as built-in cabinets and shelving in the closets. Peak-a-boo ocean views from the kitchen and master bedroom. This beauty on the water is sure to go fast, please contact for showings.

(RLNE5056218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 1/2 Seashore Dr. have any available units?
5801 1/2 Seashore Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5801 1/2 Seashore Dr. have?
Some of 5801 1/2 Seashore Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 1/2 Seashore Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5801 1/2 Seashore Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 1/2 Seashore Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5801 1/2 Seashore Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 5801 1/2 Seashore Dr. offer parking?
No, 5801 1/2 Seashore Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5801 1/2 Seashore Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5801 1/2 Seashore Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 1/2 Seashore Dr. have a pool?
No, 5801 1/2 Seashore Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5801 1/2 Seashore Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5801 1/2 Seashore Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 1/2 Seashore Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5801 1/2 Seashore Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5801 1/2 Seashore Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5801 1/2 Seashore Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College