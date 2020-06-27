5801 1/2 Seashore Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

Gorgeous Recently Remodeled 2 bdrm/ 2 bath on the water - Just remodeled gorgeous home on the water!! This is the back unit, private entrance. Brand new flooring throughout, beautiful travertine tile in living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Mounted large flat screen tv included in the living room, above the custom tiled fireplace. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, solid surface counter tops and a large island with seating and storage. Washer/dryer in the unit, as well as a central vacuuming system. Both bathrooms have recently been fully remodeled. The private bedrooms each include a tv as well as built-in cabinets and shelving in the closets. Peak-a-boo ocean views from the kitchen and master bedroom. This beauty on the water is sure to go fast, please contact for showings.



(RLNE5056218)