Charming Back Unit w/ Loft & outdoor Patio. Available for move-in Late April NEWER CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING Newer Appliances including Washer and Dryer and Frig included Tenant has 1/3 use of the garage for incidental storage of personal items…but full use of the carport
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 506 Marguerite Avenue have any available units?
506 Marguerite Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 506 Marguerite Avenue have?
Some of 506 Marguerite Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Marguerite Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
506 Marguerite Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.