All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 506 Marguerite Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
506 Marguerite Avenue
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

506 Marguerite Avenue

506 Marguerite Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

506 Marguerite Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Charming Back Unit w/ Loft & outdoor Patio.
Available for move-in Late April
NEWER CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING
Newer Appliances including Washer and Dryer and Frig included
Tenant has 1/3 use of the garage for incidental storage of personal items…but full use of the carport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Marguerite Avenue have any available units?
506 Marguerite Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 506 Marguerite Avenue have?
Some of 506 Marguerite Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Marguerite Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
506 Marguerite Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Marguerite Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 506 Marguerite Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 506 Marguerite Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 506 Marguerite Avenue offers parking.
Does 506 Marguerite Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 Marguerite Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Marguerite Avenue have a pool?
No, 506 Marguerite Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 506 Marguerite Avenue have accessible units?
No, 506 Marguerite Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Marguerite Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Marguerite Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Marguerite Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 506 Marguerite Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College