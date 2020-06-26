Amenities

2601 Vista Ornada is the perfect end unit split-level configuration (Trina plan) in The North Bluffs. At 1923 SF, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with HVAC is move-in ready! The lower level features hardwood floors, recessed lighting, a great living/entertainment space with fire place, dining, large kitchen and powder room. A spacious wrap-around patio providing great entertaining space opens up with 3 sets of sliders off the kitchen, dining and living room. Attached two-car garage with ample storage space and gas washer/dryer included. You will love the location - a short walk to the multiple community pools, award-winning schools, Eastbluff Elementary and Corona del Mar Middle and High School and the nature trails around the Back Bay.

Centrally located to Eastbluff Shopping Center, the Newport Beach Tennis Club, Fashion Island, Balboa Island and the beach.