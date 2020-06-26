All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
2601 Vista Ornada
2601 Vista Ornada

2601 Vista Ornada · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Vista Ornada, Newport Beach, CA 92660
North Bluff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2601 Vista Ornada is the perfect end unit split-level configuration (Trina plan) in The North Bluffs. At 1923 SF, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with HVAC is move-in ready! The lower level features hardwood floors, recessed lighting, a great living/entertainment space with fire place, dining, large kitchen and powder room. A spacious wrap-around patio providing great entertaining space opens up with 3 sets of sliders off the kitchen, dining and living room. Attached two-car garage with ample storage space and gas washer/dryer included. You will love the location - a short walk to the multiple community pools, award-winning schools, Eastbluff Elementary and Corona del Mar Middle and High School and the nature trails around the Back Bay.
Centrally located to Eastbluff Shopping Center, the Newport Beach Tennis Club, Fashion Island, Balboa Island and the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Vista Ornada have any available units?
2601 Vista Ornada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2601 Vista Ornada have?
Some of 2601 Vista Ornada's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Vista Ornada currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Vista Ornada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Vista Ornada pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Vista Ornada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2601 Vista Ornada offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Vista Ornada offers parking.
Does 2601 Vista Ornada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2601 Vista Ornada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Vista Ornada have a pool?
Yes, 2601 Vista Ornada has a pool.
Does 2601 Vista Ornada have accessible units?
No, 2601 Vista Ornada does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Vista Ornada have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Vista Ornada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Vista Ornada have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2601 Vista Ornada has units with air conditioning.

