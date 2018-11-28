220 Poinsettia Avenue

Amenities

This spectacular estate property is ideally located close to the beaches, shops and restaurants of Corona Del Mar. Situated on a rare triple lot, the elegantly sophisticated home features with nearly 8000 square feet of living space with amazing attention given to every finish, detail and appointment. Four large en suite bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a stunning yard with pool, spa, outdoor fireplace, and BBQ, create a private, resort-like feel in the heart of the Village. The main level includes a formal living room with walls of glass to the lawn and pool, a cozy family room or office with fireplace, and formal dining room. The gorgeous kitchen offers Sub-Zero, Wolf and Miele appliances, a large island, separate bar area and butler's pantry, and a wall of sliding glass doors opening out to the lawn for effortless indoor/outdoor living and entertaining. The lower level is ideal for a home theater or entertainment/game room with a full bathroom, while upstairs are four bedrooms, including two potential master suites with walk-in closets and beautifully remodeled bathrooms. A three car garage and two elevators add convenience as well. This exceptional home provides a rare opportunity to enjoy California coastal living at its finest.