Newport Beach, CA
220 Poinsettia Avenue
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:24 PM

220 Poinsettia Avenue

220 Poinsettia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

220 Poinsettia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
This spectacular estate property is ideally located close to the beaches, shops and restaurants of Corona Del Mar. Situated on a rare triple lot, the elegantly sophisticated home features with nearly 8000 square feet of living space with amazing attention given to every finish, detail and appointment. Four large en suite bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a stunning yard with pool, spa, outdoor fireplace, and BBQ, create a private, resort-like feel in the heart of the Village. The main level includes a formal living room with walls of glass to the lawn and pool, a cozy family room or office with fireplace, and formal dining room. The gorgeous kitchen offers Sub-Zero, Wolf and Miele appliances, a large island, separate bar area and butler's pantry, and a wall of sliding glass doors opening out to the lawn for effortless indoor/outdoor living and entertaining. The lower level is ideal for a home theater or entertainment/game room with a full bathroom, while upstairs are four bedrooms, including two potential master suites with walk-in closets and beautifully remodeled bathrooms. A three car garage and two elevators add convenience as well. This exceptional home provides a rare opportunity to enjoy California coastal living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Poinsettia Avenue have any available units?
220 Poinsettia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 220 Poinsettia Avenue have?
Some of 220 Poinsettia Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Poinsettia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
220 Poinsettia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Poinsettia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 220 Poinsettia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 220 Poinsettia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 220 Poinsettia Avenue offers parking.
Does 220 Poinsettia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Poinsettia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Poinsettia Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 220 Poinsettia Avenue has a pool.
Does 220 Poinsettia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 220 Poinsettia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Poinsettia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Poinsettia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Poinsettia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Poinsettia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
