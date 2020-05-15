All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
2011 Miramar Drive
2011 Miramar Drive

2011 Miramar Drive · (949) 451-1200
Newport Beach
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2011 Miramar Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,700

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Beach House for the entire family! Fully remodeled in 2004 and pampered ever since! 3 Floors of elegant and beach-function upgrades! Welcoming patio then inside to dining room with expanding table next to the brillliant living room and massive upgraded kitchen: double ovens, built in refrigerator, acres of granite, stainless steel, on and on. Direct access just past the powder room into the 2 garage - wired for electric vehicles. Look for the outdoor shower on the north side of the house. Up the decadent dark laminate wood floors to the 2nd floor - Master Suite complete with walk in closet, private balcony, tub / shower and plenty of light. A secondary master suite with full bathroom and of course the kids' bunk room next to the hall bathroom. Head up to the 3rd floor to find living room with quick access to the deck to enjoy your sunrise or sunset - complete with HOT TUB, patio set and even space to recline! Fully furnished. Bikes & kayaks also included. 30-day minimum occupancy. Prefer tenancy from early January til June 2020. Also available during the summer months at a rates of $9950 for July & August. Utilities paid by owner and reimbursed by tenant. Look for pictures, floor plan, and walk through video.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Miramar Drive have any available units?
2011 Miramar Drive has a unit available for $6,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2011 Miramar Drive have?
Some of 2011 Miramar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Miramar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Miramar Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Miramar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2011 Miramar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2011 Miramar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Miramar Drive does offer parking.
Does 2011 Miramar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Miramar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Miramar Drive have a pool?
No, 2011 Miramar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Miramar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2011 Miramar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Miramar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 Miramar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 Miramar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2011 Miramar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
