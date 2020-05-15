2011 Miramar Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous Beach House for the entire family! Fully remodeled in 2004 and pampered ever since! 3 Floors of elegant and beach-function upgrades! Welcoming patio then inside to dining room with expanding table next to the brillliant living room and massive upgraded kitchen: double ovens, built in refrigerator, acres of granite, stainless steel, on and on. Direct access just past the powder room into the 2 garage - wired for electric vehicles. Look for the outdoor shower on the north side of the house. Up the decadent dark laminate wood floors to the 2nd floor - Master Suite complete with walk in closet, private balcony, tub / shower and plenty of light. A secondary master suite with full bathroom and of course the kids' bunk room next to the hall bathroom. Head up to the 3rd floor to find living room with quick access to the deck to enjoy your sunrise or sunset - complete with HOT TUB, patio set and even space to recline! Fully furnished. Bikes & kayaks also included. 30-day minimum occupancy. Prefer tenancy from early January til June 2020. Also available during the summer months at a rates of $9950 for July & August. Utilities paid by owner and reimbursed by tenant. Look for pictures, floor plan, and walk through video.