Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:15 AM

1421 Superior Avenue, #5

1421 Superior Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Superior Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**Virtual Tours Available!**

Modern 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Newport condo with upgraded hardwood floors and carpet throughout just minutes away from the beach! Great floor plan with spacious living room, fireplace and upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Beautiful white matching cabinets throughout adds an elegant aesthetic. Dining area with ample amounts of natural light. Large bedrooms with high ceilings and stylishly designed bathrooms. Shared patio area provides a perfect space for entertaining friends and family. Two car garage below makes for easy parking. Take a relaxing stroll down to sunset ridge park on a beautiful summer day or cozy up inside near the fireplace. Come experience this gem before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Superior Avenue, #5 have any available units?
1421 Superior Avenue, #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1421 Superior Avenue, #5 have?
Some of 1421 Superior Avenue, #5's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Superior Avenue, #5 currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Superior Avenue, #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Superior Avenue, #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 Superior Avenue, #5 is pet friendly.
Does 1421 Superior Avenue, #5 offer parking?
Yes, 1421 Superior Avenue, #5 offers parking.
Does 1421 Superior Avenue, #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Superior Avenue, #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Superior Avenue, #5 have a pool?
No, 1421 Superior Avenue, #5 does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Superior Avenue, #5 have accessible units?
No, 1421 Superior Avenue, #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Superior Avenue, #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Superior Avenue, #5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 Superior Avenue, #5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1421 Superior Avenue, #5 has units with air conditioning.

