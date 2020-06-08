1421 Superior Avenue, #5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**Virtual Tours Available!**



Modern 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Newport condo with upgraded hardwood floors and carpet throughout just minutes away from the beach! Great floor plan with spacious living room, fireplace and upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Beautiful white matching cabinets throughout adds an elegant aesthetic. Dining area with ample amounts of natural light. Large bedrooms with high ceilings and stylishly designed bathrooms. Shared patio area provides a perfect space for entertaining friends and family. Two car garage below makes for easy parking. Take a relaxing stroll down to sunset ridge park on a beautiful summer day or cozy up inside near the fireplace. Come experience this gem before it is gone!