All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 103 Via Yella.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
103 Via Yella
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

103 Via Yella

103 Via Yella · (949) 677-1021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

103 Via Yella, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Lido Isle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
tennis court
Welcome home to this beautiful, turnkey 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, property in one of the most coveted locations in all of Lido Isle. This fully furnished lease comes with lots of upgrades and is a single-story home. Situated on a desirable street-to-strada lot near the tip of Lido. The home boast the perfect open floor plan with an abundance of natural light. The beautiful dutch door entry welcomes you to this outstanding home. The main living area is open concept and light and bright with a fireplace. Includes a thermador 6 burner cook top, oversized oven, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator/freezer. The home includes 2 kayaks and is turnkey. Enjoy all this amazing community has to offer from clubhouse, tennis courts, parks and so much more. Just a few minutes from dining and shopping in the Lido Marina Village and world-class beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Via Yella have any available units?
103 Via Yella has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Via Yella have?
Some of 103 Via Yella's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Via Yella currently offering any rent specials?
103 Via Yella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Via Yella pet-friendly?
No, 103 Via Yella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 103 Via Yella offer parking?
No, 103 Via Yella does not offer parking.
Does 103 Via Yella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Via Yella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Via Yella have a pool?
No, 103 Via Yella does not have a pool.
Does 103 Via Yella have accessible units?
No, 103 Via Yella does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Via Yella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Via Yella has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Via Yella have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Via Yella does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 103 Via Yella?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity