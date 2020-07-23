Apartment List
/
CA
/
mountain view
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:40 AM

42 Accessible Apartments for rent in Mountain View, CA

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Mountain View with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your ... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
956 Jackson St
956 Jackson Street, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,295
1727 sqft
Advent- Location is everything!! Beautiful home available!! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.
Results within 1 mile of Mountain View
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
16 Units Available
De Anza
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,143
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington
132 S Pastoria Ave
132 South Pastoria Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
912 sqft
132 S Pastoria Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Welcome home to this 2 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 912 square foot duplex that is FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES are included. This duplex is situated on the back of the property in a very quiet neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Mountain View
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:32 AM
$
25 Units Available
East Murphy
Savoy
1120 Kifer Road, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,785
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,260
1233 sqft
FLEXIBLE TOURING OPTIONS NOW AVAILABLE! Find your modern sanctuary. Welcome to Savoy in Sunnyvale, within the heart of the Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
36 Units Available
Ponderosa
Willowbend
1035 Aster Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,023
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,564
1228 sqft
Premier location in Silicon Valley. This luxury community is minutes from dining and shopping. On-site amenities include a fitness center, resort-like pool, and a resident lounge. This green community features a recycling program.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Lakewood
Tamarind Square
1160 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,660
1178 sqft
Designer apartments convenient located midway between Palo Alto and San Jose. Amenities include full fitness center, pet areas, pool and spa. Assigned parking. Gourmet kitchens, private patio/balcony and up-to-date wiring for all your tech.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
74 Units Available
Homestead Road
The Markham Apartments
20800 Homestead Rd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,407
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,951
1035 sqft
Bright apartments located near I-280 and Homestead Square Shopping Center. Community garden and swimming pool. Tenants have access to car charging station. Units feature air conditioning, private laundry, granite countertops, and large windows.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
37 Units Available
Heritage District
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,301
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,814
1402 sqft
.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
29 Units Available
Lakewood
6tenEast
610 East Weddell Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$3,297
701 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,020
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,649
1158 sqft
A fantastic community. New construction. On-site roof lounge, pool and high-tech fitness area. Each home features designer fixtures, hardwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Stone slab countertops. Minutes from Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
54 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,376
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,162
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
10 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
910 sqft
This recently remodeled series of units boasts a comfortable air for relaxing. Apartments feature spacious, open floor plans, large closets, extra storage and new carpet.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
5 Units Available
Washington
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,090
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1182 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
38 Units Available
Lakewood
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,345
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
1190 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
8 Units Available
Downtown North
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,699
525 sqft
In an effort to provide the best customer experience, we are now offering virtual, self-guided, and in-person tours by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your personalized experience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
10 Units Available
Ortega
Central Park Apartments
1055 Manet Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1012 sqft
Featuring stylish apartment homes designed for living, these units come in a variety of floor plans and offer easy access to the freeway. Amenities include complete appliance packages and spacious closets.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Ventura
2865 Park BLVD 211
2865 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1420 sqft
FURNISHED! Welcome to the vibrant California Avenue District! Completed in summer of 2016 this beautiful 1475 SF 2nd floor corner unit is turn-key! Super light filled space, walking distance to CAL AVE shopping and restaurants.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
University South
555 Byron ST 303
555 Byron Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,750
2067 sqft
One of the gems of The Hamilton! The large, sunlit living/dining room overlooks the treetops of Palo Alto, providing a refuge for visiting with friends or for quieter moments. Two master suites, at separate ends of the condo, afford maximum privacy.
Results within 10 miles of Mountain View
Verified

1 of 127

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
7 Units Available
Ardenwood
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,800
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
12 Units Available
Centennial
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,498
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,667
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
$
27 Units Available
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,828
1312 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Courtyard, clubhouse, pool, sauna, gym and BBQ area. Pet-friendly community near Ulistac Natural Area.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
13 Units Available
Centerville
Rancho Luna Sol
3939 Monroe Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1004 sqft
Residents enjoy this community's fitness center, covered parking and complimentary coffee bar. Indoors, the wood-style plank flooring and granite countertops demand attention. This community is also convenient to Lake Elizabeth and Mowry Landing Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Sundale
Lincoln Glen
4261 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Lake Elizabeth, this development offers many amenities, including patios or decks, vertical blinds, air conditioning, and walk-in closets in the master bedrooms of various units.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
26 Units Available
Renaissance
The Enclave
4343 Renaissance Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,250
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,378
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1042 sqft
This modern, welcoming community offers outstanding amenities including fireplaces with a marble hearth, washers and dryers in homes, and high ceilings. On-site pools and spas, media room, and jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
5 Units Available
Central-Downtown Fremont
Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
1106 sqft
Air conditioning, patio/balcony, ceiling fans and a fireplace for cooler nights. Bathtub, all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Pool, hot tub, sauna, clubhouse, gym and courtyard. Internet access, business center and package receiving.
City Guide for Mountain View, CA

"Silicon Valley is a mindset, not a location." (-- Reid Hoffman)

Mountain View is in the San Francisco Bay area, but more importantly, it is in Silicon Valley (yes, where all the computer geniuses are). The population is around 74,000, but the daytime population is actually closer to 100,000 due to the presence of more than 50 major companies of which you've probably heard--unless you have been living under a rock. These companies include Google, Symantec, Intuit, Mozilla, Siemens, LinkedIn, Quora and dozens more. Whether you plan to apply to one of these companies or just hope your close proximity to them will keep you in the know about the latest tech products, it makes sense to check out rentals in Mountain View.

Having trouble with Craigslist Mountain View? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for accessible apartments in Mountain View, CA

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Mountain View with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apartment List for quick results.

Stay focused on the location and amenities you need that will empower your life and make day-to-day living easier. The neighborhood you move to should offer ample wheelchair accessible parking, public transportation, dining, and entertainment options to fit your lifestyle.

Take your time and ask plenty of questions when touring wheelchair accessible apartments in Mountain View. Look for features like wide doorways, elevators, entrance ramps, and accessible sinks with lower countertops. Front-loading washer and dryers are also important, as well as hardwood floors that makes using a wheelchair easier. Ask if there are any plans for future renovations that may increase, or decrease, the accessibility of the apartment. Ask about handicap parking spaces and explain your rights to make reasonable modifications to your space.

Similar Pages

Mountain View 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMountain View 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMountain View 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMountain View 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMountain View Apartments with BalconiesMountain View Apartments with Garages
Mountain View Apartments with GymsMountain View Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMountain View Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMountain View Apartments with ParkingMountain View Apartments with PoolsMountain View Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Mountain View Dog Friendly ApartmentsMountain View Furnished ApartmentsMountain View Pet Friendly ApartmentsMountain View Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Livermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAVallejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Moffett WhismanSan AntonioMonta Loma Farley Rock
Grant Sylvan ParkOld Mountain View
Miramonte SpringerShoreline West

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley