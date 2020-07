Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage gym on-site laundry hot tub

Maplewood offers distinctive details that make your life easier and more carefree. This charming Mountain View apartment community is centrally located amongst the top Silicon Valley companies and makes the perfect home for the techie. Select a home from an array of generously sized studios and two bedroom floor plans. All feature contemporary kitchens with designer fixtures, built-in microwave and dishwasher, ceiling fans, air conditioning, and plenty of linen and closet space. Outside, go for a swim in the sparkling swimming pool or relax in our beautifully landscaped grounds.