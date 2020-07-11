Apartment List
/
CA
/
mountain view
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:41 AM

87 Apartments for rent in Mountain View, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Mountain View apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
98 Units Available
Old Mountain View
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,812
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,792
990 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
49 Units Available
Grant-Sylvan Park
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,248
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,884
1269 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,260
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,818
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,640
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
50 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,857
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
10 Units Available
Shoreline West
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,095
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
27 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,736
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,650
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,768
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
25 Units Available
Miramonte-Springer
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,791
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,118
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,085
1115 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
73 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,655
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,955
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,022
1148 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
40 Units Available
Shoreline West
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,858
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,338
1164 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Mountain View's Shoreline West neighborhood. State-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped pool and spa area, and welcoming clubhouse are wired with latest technology. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
10 Units Available
Miramonte-Springer
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
874 sqft
Easy access to 1010 and Stanford. Updated appliances, patio or balcony, and carport available. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. On-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
8 Units Available
Grant-Sylvan Park
Heatherstone
877 Heatherstone Way, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,576
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and pet-friendly. Amenities include internet access, hot tub, clubhouse and fully-equipped fitness center. Easy access to Caltrain. Short trip to downtown Mountain View, Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay.
Results within 1 mile of Mountain View
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
West Murphy
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,461
912 sqft
Sophisticated apartments located just off Central Expressway and Mary Avenue. 24-hour laundry and maintenance. Community features a swimming pool, gym and clubhouse. Units have granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
33 Units Available
Washington
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,641
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,119
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,828
1300 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley and a short bike ride to the Caltrain line and the Valley Transportation Authority.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Washington
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1119 sqft
Offers easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area. One- and two-bedroom residences with designer accents and finishes. Two-story fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool for convenient workouts. Secure underground parking and bike racks.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
7 Units Available
Washington
Parallel
1141 W Olive Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,543
624 sqft
Stainless steel refrigerator, range, microwave oven and in-unit laundry. Smoke-free units with either a private patio or balcony, walk-in closets, parking or carport and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
36 Units Available
South of Midtown
Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,310
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,505
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1025 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature fully appointed kitchens, spacious floor plans and all white appliances. Community has a fitness center, sauna, three swimming pools and laundry on-site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Green Acres
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,524
1702 sqft
Modern apartment homes with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Community highlights include bike storage, a barbecue area, and a gym. Close to US 101 and Stanford University.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
1 Unit Available
Washington
Element Apartment Homes
1270 Coronado Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled away in a quiet residential neighborhood, Element will offer a peaceful place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Mountain View
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
95 Units Available
Ponderosa
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,189
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,339
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
996 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
17 Units Available
City Center
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
70 Units Available
Homestead Road
Markham Apartments
20800 Homestead Rd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,388
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1035 sqft
Bright apartments located near I-280 and Homestead Square Shopping Center. Community garden and swimming pool. Tenants have access to car charging station. Units feature air conditioning, private laundry, granite countertops, and large windows.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
35 Units Available
Lakewood
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,960
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,580
1190 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Vallco Park North
Arioso
19608 Pruneridge Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1217 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Downtown North
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,499
525 sqft
Mia Live Vibrantly, at the center of it all with Mia Palo Alto. With our finger-on-the-pulse, Mia provides an uncomplicated urban living. Check out our brother property, The Marc, also centrally located in Palo Alto at 501 Forest Ave.
City Guide for Mountain View, CA

"Silicon Valley is a mindset, not a location." (-- Reid Hoffman)

Mountain View is in the San Francisco Bay area, but more importantly, it is in Silicon Valley (yes, where all the computer geniuses are). The population is around 74,000, but the daytime population is actually closer to 100,000 due to the presence of more than 50 major companies of which you've probably heard--unless you have been living under a rock. These companies include Google, Symantec, Intuit, Mozilla, Siemens, LinkedIn, Quora and dozens more. Whether you plan to apply to one of these companies or just hope your close proximity to them will keep you in the know about the latest tech products, it makes sense to check out rentals in Mountain View.

Having trouble with Craigslist Mountain View? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Mountain View, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Mountain View apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Mountain View apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Mountain View 1 BedroomsMountain View 2 BedroomsMountain View 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMountain View 3 BedroomsMountain View Apartments with BalconyMountain View Apartments with Garage
Mountain View Apartments with GymMountain View Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMountain View Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMountain View Apartments with ParkingMountain View Apartments with PoolMountain View Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mountain View Dog Friendly ApartmentsMountain View Furnished ApartmentsMountain View Pet Friendly PlacesMountain View Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Moffett WhismanSan AntonioMonta Loma Farley Rock
Grant Sylvan ParkOld Mountain View
Miramonte SpringerShoreline West

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley