Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool pool table internet access media room on-site laundry cc payments conference room e-payments online portal package receiving smoke-free community

There’s no wrong way to kick back at Americana Apartments in Mountain View, CA. Find comfort in our spacious, newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent. Here, you’ll find modern, resort-style amenities on a sprawling estate. Take a dip in one of two swimming pools or take your pet for a stroll along 22 lush acres of shady pathways around a private lake or even enjoy a game of pool in our billiards room.



You’re a short trip to Castro Street, the center of downtown Mountain View – home to restaurants, farmers markets, shopping and more. And for the few hours a day that don’t count as leisure time, we’re neighbors with just about every tech company in the valley. Our Mountain View, CA apartments are your gateway to modern luxury and everyday convenience. Call today and visit Americana to see for yourself!