furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 AM
60 Furnished Apartments for rent in Mountain View, CA
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
San Antonio
22 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,358
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,975
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Last updated June 14 at 01:51am
Miramonte-Springer
9 Units Available
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,653
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
874 sqft
Easy access to 1010 and Stanford. Updated appliances, patio or balcony, and carport available. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. On-site laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Old Mountain View
34 Units Available
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$1,815
269 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,109
967 sqft
Minutes from Central Expressway and Route 85. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. On-site volleyball court, clubhouse, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Game room available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Moffett-Whisman
1 Unit Available
879 Linda Vista AVE A
879 Linda Vista Avenue, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
700 sqft
This exquisite fully furnished cottage has 2 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms with recent renovations just built in 2019.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Moffett-Whisman
1 Unit Available
879 Linda Vista AVE 1
879 Linda Vista Ave, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1080 sqft
This exquisite fully furnished 3 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms home is perfect for all types of tenants.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
1 Unit Available
2310 Rock St Apt 8
2310 Rock Street, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This spacious, modern apartment is a great option for a traveling group. The large floorplan provides a comfortable stay within reach of major high-tech companies, Stanford, and Shoreline Amphitheater.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Shoreline West
1 Unit Available
1791 Woodhaven Pl, Mountain View, CA 94041
1791 Woodhaven Place, Mountain View, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
3107 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moffett-Whisman
1 Unit Available
221 Easy Street Unit 8
221 Easy St, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,799
1136 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Mountain View
1 Unit Available
260 Loreto St
260 Loreto Street, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
Historic Downtown furnished 1 BR Apartment - Property Id: 284692 Upstairs spacious, bright unit with views. Nice architectural ceiling features, hardwood floor, basic kitchen and bath with vintage tile look. Lots of natural lights.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Old Mountain View
1 Unit Available
96 Church St
96 Church Street, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1200 sqft
Who wouldve thought that coziness and class could meet in this home? This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with its huge hardwood floor area. The warm tone of the paint makes it cozier.
Results within 1 mile of Mountain View
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
De Anza
13 Units Available
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Washington
1 Unit Available
132 S Pastoria Ave
132 South Pastoria Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
912 sqft
132 S Pastoria Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Welcome home to this 2 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 912 square foot duplex that is FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES are included. This duplex is situated on the back of the property in a very quiet neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Mountain View
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Ponderosa
13 Units Available
Sofi Sunnyvale
963 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,799
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,946
950 sqft
Near Sunken Garden Golf Course, schools and public transportation. Recently-renovated, smoke-free, one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available. One underground parking space included in lease. Pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lakewood
39 Units Available
Mission Pointe
1063 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1007 sqft
Within walking distance of Tasman Light Rail. Recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, grill area, pool and tennis courts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Murphy
61 Units Available
Avalon Silicon Valley
1257 Lakeside Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,557
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,357
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,675
1310 sqft
Just off Highway 101. Recently renovated with fireplaces, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Plenty of on-site amenities including a business center, clubhouse, garage and pool. A media room, gym and sauna are also available.
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
36 Units Available
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$2,070
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,988
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,713
926 sqft
The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Ponderosa
17 Units Available
Birchwood
1230 Henderson Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
880 sqft
Complete with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, these units offer generous storage, dishwashers, cottage-style kitchens, ceiling fans, large closets and private entrances. Kitchens are modern and upgraded and units feature open floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Vallco Park South
8 Units Available
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy, Cupertino, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,862
1127 sqft
Close to Highway 280, these homes feature walk-in showers, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and extra storage room. Community amenities include a clubhouse and a bike garage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vallco Park South
10 Units Available
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,883
1550 sqft
Spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer, energy-efficient appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include bike share, private cinema, fitness center, fireplace lounge, playground and game room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2930 Sanor PL 105
2930 Sanor Pl, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1466 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new home for rent in Santa Clara by award winning builder SummerHill Homes. Nuevo at Lawrence Station is the new urban town, with 3 acres of parks, community garden, dog park, outdoor movie park and neighborhood-serving retail.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Ventura
1 Unit Available
2865 Park BLVD 211
2865 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1420 sqft
FURNISHED! Welcome to the vibrant California Avenue District! Completed in summer of 2016 this beautiful 1475 SF 2nd floor corner unit is turn-key! Super light filled space, walking distance to CAL AVE shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
4 Corners
1 Unit Available
731 Weeks St
731 Weeks Street, East Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
700 sqft
PERFECTLY LOCATED COZY COTTAGE IN MAJOR TECH AREA - This well appointed and fully furnished cottage awaits you-consider private parking for one car, enclosed back yard, small storage space in back yard, additional storage in attic, everything here...
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
892 Gallatin Dr # B
892 Gallatin Dr, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Available 07/12/20 Cook in the fully equipped kitchen that contains a gas range, dishwasher, microwave, and beautiful new refrigerator.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Terrace
1 Unit Available
679 Stanford Ave
679 Stanford Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
Available 09/05/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! The house is only 0.4 miles from Stanford University, 2.0 miles from Stanford Hospital, and downtown Palo Alto.
