Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard 24hr gym pool bike storage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed clubhouse fire pit parking bbq/grill garage internet access lobby online portal pet friendly yoga

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Soothing water features, lush landscaping and all the comforts of home (plus a few surprising perks), just steps from Castro Street, Mountain View's hotspot. When you're ready to get your blood moving, sweat it out in the body-sculpting kinetic Fitness Center. Strategically situated in downtown Mountain View, we're just a hop, skip and a pixel away from local tech giants like Google, Facebook and LinkedIn. For satisfyingly leisurely lifestyle, Park Place Apartments in Mountain View is a space to breathe without having to travel far. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)