Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:39 PM

Park Place

Open Now until 6pm
851 Church St · (650) 204-4655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1.5 Months Free on Select Apartments Plus $99 Deposit on Approved Credit
Location

851 Church St, Mountain View, CA 94041
Old Mountain View

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 225 · Avail. now

$3,086

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$3,092

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$3,092

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

See 40+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2129 · Avail. Aug 16

$3,789

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 2321 · Avail. Aug 16

$3,814

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 139 · Avail. now

$3,889

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

See 46+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
bike storage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
online portal
pet friendly
yoga
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Soothing water features, lush landscaping and all the comforts of home (plus a few surprising perks), just steps from Castro Street, Mountain View's hotspot. When you're ready to get your blood moving, sweat it out in the body-sculpting kinetic Fitness Center. Strategically situated in downtown Mountain View, we're just a hop, skip and a pixel away from local tech giants like Google, Facebook and LinkedIn. For satisfyingly leisurely lifestyle, Park Place Apartments in Mountain View is a space to breathe without having to travel far. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. 1 Assigned Parking per Apartment. Additional parking spaces available for rent.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Place have any available units?
Park Place has 92 units available starting at $3,086 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mountain View, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mountain View Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Place have?
Some of Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
Park Place is offering the following rent specials: 1.5 Months Free on Select Apartments Plus $99 Deposit on Approved Credit
Is Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Place is pet friendly.
Does Park Place offer parking?
Yes, Park Place offers parking.
Does Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Place have a pool?
Yes, Park Place has a pool.
Does Park Place have accessible units?
No, Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Place has units with dishwashers.
