Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pet friendly package receiving smoke-free community

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Montrose is a community of luxury apartment homes driven by forward-thinking design and collaborative spaces. With an emphasis on progressive technology, Montrose brings together the best of Mountain View with a kinetic Fitness Center, a Neighbor Clubhouse and hybrid theater, an essential pool and spa, a roving Courtyard Experience and vistas from a rooftop terrace. Smooth lines, crisp architecture and humanitarian interiors, all blended in a private world we're building together. A tranquil landscape to escape and explore. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)