Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Montrose

Open Now until 6pm
1720 W El Camino Real · (650) 200-2822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 1.5 Months Free on Select Apartments
Location

1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040
Shoreline West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1101 · Avail. Jul 17

$3,081

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 1310 · Avail. now

$3,113

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Unit 0106 · Avail. now

$3,151

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

See 28+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1109 · Avail. Aug 14

$4,338

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 0333 · Avail. now

$4,434

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Unit 0405 · Avail. Aug 14

$4,473

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montrose.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pet friendly
package receiving
smoke-free community
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Montrose is a community of luxury apartment homes driven by forward-thinking design and collaborative spaces. With an emphasis on progressive technology, Montrose brings together the best of Mountain View with a kinetic Fitness Center, a Neighbor Clubhouse and hybrid theater, an essential pool and spa, a roving Courtyard Experience and vistas from a rooftop terrace. Smooth lines, crisp architecture and humanitarian interiors, all blended in a private world we're building together. A tranquil landscape to escape and explore. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Underground Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montrose have any available units?
Montrose has 37 units available starting at $3,081 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mountain View, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mountain View Rent Report.
What amenities does Montrose have?
Some of Montrose's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montrose currently offering any rent specials?
Montrose is offering the following rent specials: Up to 1.5 Months Free on Select Apartments
Is Montrose pet-friendly?
Yes, Montrose is pet friendly.
Does Montrose offer parking?
Yes, Montrose offers parking.
Does Montrose have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Montrose offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Montrose have a pool?
Yes, Montrose has a pool.
Does Montrose have accessible units?
No, Montrose does not have accessible units.
Does Montrose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montrose has units with dishwashers.
