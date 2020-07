Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range air conditioning in unit laundry carpet microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage bocce court car charging dog grooming area dog park fire pit internet access lobby package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

GIVE US A CALL SO YOU CAN GET UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE ON SELECT APARTMENTS Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood. With a scenic rooftop and three landscaped pool decks, city-style flats and our own secret dive bar, The Dean is a home with straight-up superpowers. More than a place to eat, sleep, and binge-watch Netflix, we're a cure to the monotony of everyday. A break from boring. Our hallways offer endless scenes to explore. Behind door number one: a lively aperitivo hour. Behind door number two: a tropical trio of dipping spas. Lush gardens, social show kitchens and movies under the stars-this is where your daydreams meet reality. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)