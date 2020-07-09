All apartments in Mountain View
Find more places like Heatherstone.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountain View, CA
/
Heatherstone
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Heatherstone

877 Heatherstone Way · (650) 437-1441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
6 Weeks Free on Select Apartments + $99 Deposit (on approved credit)
Browse Similar Places
Mountain View
See all
Grant-Sylvan Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

877 Heatherstone Way, Mountain View, CA 94040
Grant-Sylvan Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,576

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. now

$2,576

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,576

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heatherstone.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
internet access
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Close to everything, yet removed from it all: Heatherstone is a lush, garden-style community hidden among tall, breezy trees. Each home is loaded with amenities like easy-to-clean stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Spend a relaxing afternoon with your Neighbors in the on-site pool and spa, or work it in our body-sculpting kinetic Fitness Center. Hop on Caltrain and tap into the best chefs, finest vintners, and the coolest cocktails the Bay has to offer. Plus, downtown Mountain View, Silicon Valley employers and the San Francisco Bay are only a hop, skip and latte away from Heatherstone apartments in Mountain View. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heatherstone have any available units?
Heatherstone has 8 units available starting at $2,576 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mountain View, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mountain View Rent Report.
What amenities does Heatherstone have?
Some of Heatherstone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heatherstone currently offering any rent specials?
Heatherstone is offering the following rent specials: 6 Weeks Free on Select Apartments + $99 Deposit (on approved credit)
Is Heatherstone pet-friendly?
Yes, Heatherstone is pet friendly.
Does Heatherstone offer parking?
Yes, Heatherstone offers parking.
Does Heatherstone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heatherstone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heatherstone have a pool?
Yes, Heatherstone has a pool.
Does Heatherstone have accessible units?
No, Heatherstone does not have accessible units.
Does Heatherstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heatherstone has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Heatherstone?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110
Mountain View, CA 94040
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Tyrella Arms
284 Tyrella Ave
Mountain View, CA 94043
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave
Mountain View, CA 94041
Park Place
851 Church St
Mountain View, CA 94041
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd
Mountain View, CA 94043
Birch Creek
575 S Rengstorff Ave
Mountain View, CA 94040

Similar Pages

Mountain View 1 BedroomsMountain View 2 Bedrooms
Mountain View Apartments with ParkingMountain View Pet Friendly Places
Mountain View Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Moffett WhismanSan AntonioMonta Loma Farley Rock
Grant Sylvan ParkOld Mountain View
Miramonte SpringerShoreline West

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity