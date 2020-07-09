Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly clubhouse fire pit internet access

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Close to everything, yet removed from it all: Heatherstone is a lush, garden-style community hidden among tall, breezy trees. Each home is loaded with amenities like easy-to-clean stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Spend a relaxing afternoon with your Neighbors in the on-site pool and spa, or work it in our body-sculpting kinetic Fitness Center. Hop on Caltrain and tap into the best chefs, finest vintners, and the coolest cocktails the Bay has to offer. Plus, downtown Mountain View, Silicon Valley employers and the San Francisco Bay are only a hop, skip and latte away from Heatherstone apartments in Mountain View. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)