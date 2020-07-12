/
grant sylvan park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
210 Apartments for rent in Grant-Sylvan Park, Mountain View, CA
49 Units Available
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,248
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,666
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,916
1269 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.
8 Units Available
Heatherstone
877 Heatherstone Way, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,576
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and pet-friendly. Amenities include internet access, hot tub, clubhouse and fully-equipped fitness center. Easy access to Caltrain. Short trip to downtown Mountain View, Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay.
1 Unit Available
465 Magritte Way
465 Magritte Way, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1591 sqft
465 Magritte Way Available 08/01/20 Available 8/1/20 **EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY IN MOUNTAIN VIEW** - Welcome Home! We are proud to present an exclusive rental opportunity near Downtown Mountain View.
1 Unit Available
1116 Blue Lake Sq
1116 Blue Lake Square, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1782 sqft
Hope to have ready soon. Awesome Home, in a Awesome complex. Home features Spacious Living areas, Hardwood floors, Fresh Paint and a quiet well manicured yard. Some of the Best Schools in the area. Near Parks, Restaurants and Shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Grant-Sylvan Park
14 Units Available
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1119 sqft
Offers easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area. One- and two-bedroom residences with designer accents and finishes. Two-story fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool for convenient workouts. Secure underground parking and bike racks.
45 Units Available
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,215
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,561
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
993 sqft
Modern community minutes from Whisman School Park. Near highways 101 and 280. On-site amenities include a courtyard, pool, tennis court and grill area. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
50 Units Available
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,308
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,948
967 sqft
Minutes from Central Expressway and Route 85. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. On-site volleyball court, clubhouse, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Game room available. Pet-friendly.
23 Units Available
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,791
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,053
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,111
1115 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
28 Units Available
Madera
455 W Evelyn Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,227
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,177
1198 sqft
Madera sits in the heart of the beautiful Mountain View neighborhood, close to VTA stops and transit. Each unit offers stainless steel appliances, ranges and hardwood floors. This is a pet-friendly community.
34 Units Available
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,641
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,119
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,828
1300 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley and a short bike ride to the Caltrain line and the Valley Transportation Authority.
24 Units Available
Cherryhill
902 W Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,082
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,944
1088 sqft
Providing a large selection of floor plans, residents get to enjoy amenities like large closets, an onsite pool complete with cabanas, lighted tennis courts and updated kitchens.
30 Units Available
100 Moffett
100 Moffett Blvd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,153
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,763
1242 sqft
Spacious units within walking distance of public transit and several restaurants. Intuitive apartments feature refined materials and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats allowed. Hot tub on site.
96 Units Available
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,086
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,789
990 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
18 Units Available
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,570
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,635
1193 sqft
Great location, near parks, schools, shopping and public transportation. One-, two- and three-bedroom units in low-rise buildings, all with in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets and carports. Facilities include a pool, gym and hot tub.
12 Units Available
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,461
912 sqft
Sophisticated apartments located just off Central Expressway and Mary Avenue. 24-hour laundry and maintenance. Community features a swimming pool, gym and clubhouse. Units have granite counters and hardwood floors.
25 Units Available
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,736
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,650
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,768
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
7 Units Available
Parallel
1141 W Olive Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,543
624 sqft
Stainless steel refrigerator, range, microwave oven and in-unit laundry. Smoke-free units with either a private patio or balcony, walk-in closets, parking or carport and pets are welcome.
10 Units Available
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
2 Units Available
599 Castro
599 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,200
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 599 Castro in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Element Apartment Homes
1270 Coronado Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled away in a quiet residential neighborhood, Element will offer a peaceful place to call home.
15 Units Available
Village Lake
777 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
980 sqft
Communal amenities include ping pong room, sauna, fitness center and pool. Homes feature ceiling fans, dishwasher and renovated interiors. Located just minutes from shopping and dining options.
Contact for Availability
Tyrella Arms
284 Tyrella Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
Situated just south of E. Middlefield Road, this complex offers a series of comfortable amenities, including granite counters, hardwood floors and on-site laundry facilities. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
500 W Middlefield Rd #107
500 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Updated and Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Mountain View Condo - Come see this spacious Mountain View condo featuring travertine floors, recessed lighting, fresh paint, updated doors and finishes, granite counters and private patio area with
1 Unit Available
280 Easy Street #516
280 Easy Street, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
945 sqft
Lovely and Spacious 2BR 2BA Condo in the heart of Mountain View - This very spacious 2BR 2BA Condo is an Upstairs End Unit with 2 large Bedrooms. Only minutes from Downtown. Close to Cal Train, Shopping and Dining.
