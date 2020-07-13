All apartments in Mountain View
Find more places like Madrone.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountain View, CA
/
Madrone
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Madrone

Open Now until 6pm
111 N Rengstorff Ave · (650) 262-0858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Now & Get Up to 1.5 Months Free on Select Apartments
Browse Similar Places
Mountain View
See all
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA 94043
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 147 · Avail. now

$2,857

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit 079 · Avail. now

$2,858

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit 151 · Avail. now

$2,882

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 127 · Avail. now

$3,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 126 · Avail. now

$3,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$3,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

See 25+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madrone.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
business center
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
pet friendly
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. On ten acres of serene landscaping, Madrone is a wooded reserve within easy reach of everything. But you may not want to head out when you have an all-access pass to amenities like a barbecue-ready village green and fire pit. These apartments are all new, with luxe amenities like stainless steel appliances. Madrone is surrounded by Silicon Valley powerhouses like Google, Intuit and Lockheed Martin. And you're also just a short trip from Stevens Creek Trail, a natural paradise for trail-blazing workouts, peaceful walks and fun hikes. Nature and nurture, all rolled into one. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $150
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Mix of underground garage parking, assigned parking, and carport parking!.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Madrone have any available units?
Madrone has 51 units available starting at $2,857 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mountain View, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mountain View Rent Report.
What amenities does Madrone have?
Some of Madrone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madrone currently offering any rent specials?
Madrone is offering the following rent specials: Lease Now & Get Up to 1.5 Months Free on Select Apartments
Is Madrone pet-friendly?
Yes, Madrone is pet friendly.
Does Madrone offer parking?
Yes, Madrone offers parking.
Does Madrone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Madrone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Madrone have a pool?
Yes, Madrone has a pool.
Does Madrone have accessible units?
No, Madrone does not have accessible units.
Does Madrone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madrone has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Madrone?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110
Mountain View, CA 94040
Maplewood
1885 California St
Mountain View, CA 94041
100 Moffett
100 Moffett Blvd
Mountain View, CA 94043
Americana
707 Continental Cir
Mountain View, CA 94040
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St
Mountain View, CA 94041
Park Place
851 Church St
Mountain View, CA 94041
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd
Mountain View, CA 94043
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd
Mountain View, CA 94043

Similar Pages

Mountain View 1 BedroomsMountain View 2 Bedrooms
Mountain View Apartments with ParkingMountain View Pet Friendly Places
Mountain View Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Moffett WhismanSan AntonioMonta Loma Farley Rock
Grant Sylvan ParkOld Mountain View
Miramonte SpringerShoreline West

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity