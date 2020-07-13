Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed business center elevator parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage pet friendly

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. On ten acres of serene landscaping, Madrone is a wooded reserve within easy reach of everything. But you may not want to head out when you have an all-access pass to amenities like a barbecue-ready village green and fire pit. These apartments are all new, with luxe amenities like stainless steel appliances. Madrone is surrounded by Silicon Valley powerhouses like Google, Intuit and Lockheed Martin. And you're also just a short trip from Stevens Creek Trail, a natural paradise for trail-blazing workouts, peaceful walks and fun hikes. Nature and nurture, all rolled into one. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)