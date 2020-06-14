102 Apartments for rent in Mountain View, CA with garage
"Silicon Valley is a mindset, not a location." (-- Reid Hoffman)
Mountain View is in the San Francisco Bay area, but more importantly, it is in Silicon Valley (yes, where all the computer geniuses are). The population is around 74,000, but the daytime population is actually closer to 100,000 due to the presence of more than 50 major companies of which you've probably heard--unless you have been living under a rock. These companies include Google, Symantec, Intuit, Mozilla, Siemens, LinkedIn, Quora and dozens more. Whether you plan to apply to one of these companies or just hope your close proximity to them will keep you in the know about the latest tech products, it makes sense to check out rentals in Mountain View.
Mountain View apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.