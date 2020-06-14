Apartment List
/
CA
/
mountain view
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Mountain View, CA with garage

Mountain View apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:25am
$
San Antonio
18 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,014
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Moffett-Whisman
28 Units Available
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,361
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,325
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
44 Units Available
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,840
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,138
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
65 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,880
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,030
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,177
1169 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Old Mountain View
87 Units Available
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,147
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,053
990 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Old Mountain View
31 Units Available
Madera
455 W Evelyn Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,396
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,543
1198 sqft
Madera sits in the heart of the beautiful Mountain View neighborhood, close to VTA stops and transit. Each unit offers stainless steel appliances, ranges and hardwood floors. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
25 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,521
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,867
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,828
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
San Antonio
22 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,358
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,975
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Miramonte-Springer
20 Units Available
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,389
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,265
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,346
1115 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Moffett-Whisman
33 Units Available
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,255
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,622
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,234
993 sqft
Modern community minutes from Whisman School Park. Near highways 101 and 280. On-site amenities include a courtyard, pool, tennis court and grill area. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Shoreline West
12 Units Available
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,250
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Miramonte-Springer
1 Unit Available
1598 Gretel LN
1598 Gretel Lane, Mountain View, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,495
1461 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1598 Gretel LN in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
1 Unit Available
2467 Betlo Ave
2467 Betlo Avenue, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1140 sqft
Being renovated, beautiful single accessible-home for long term lease (1 year minimum) , with ramp & grab bars in hall way & in bathrooms, new kitchen appliance, new hard wood flooring, 3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms (1 with tub, 1 with shower), fruit

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Moffett-Whisman
1 Unit Available
905 W Middlefield Rd 903
905 West Middlefield Road, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
998 sqft
Newly upgraded beautiful apartment lakeside view - Property Id: 233192 Close to Google - Enter a tranquil residence each day, and listen to the sound of fountains from your private deck.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grant-Sylvan Park
1 Unit Available
1299 Cuernavaca Circulo
1299 Cuernavaca Circulo, Mountain View, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2493 sqft
1299 Cuernavaca Circulo Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4-bedroom Home for rent in the Cuernavaca Community-$6,500/mo. - Tenant Planet is proud to present this luxurious 4 bedroom home for rent in Mountain View.

1 of 15

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Old Mountain View
1 Unit Available
96 Church St
96 Church Street, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1200 sqft
Who wouldve thought that coziness and class could meet in this home? This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with its huge hardwood floor area. The warm tone of the paint makes it cozier.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Old Mountain View
1 Unit Available
116 Nancy Court
116 Nancy Court, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
117 Available 04/18/20 POSSIBLY AVAILABLE AS SOON AS 4/18/2020 - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Updated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home on a lovely cul de sac in a great Mountain View neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Mountain View
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Washington
12 Units Available
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,105
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,980
1119 sqft
Offers easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area. One- and two-bedroom residences with designer accents and finishes. Two-story fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool for convenient workouts. Secure underground parking and bike racks.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Antonio
14 Units Available
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,649
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,510
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Washington
3 Units Available
Element Apartment Homes
1270 Coronado Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled away in a quiet residential neighborhood, Element will offer a peaceful place to call home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,450
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated conveniently close to Stanford University, this Bay Area apartment complex features gourmet kitchens, private terraces, spacious ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community benefits include 24-hour maintenance, online portal, clubhouse and pool.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
De Anza
1 Unit Available
1022 Persimmon Avenue
1022 Persimmon Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,650
1947 sqft
1022 Persimmon Avenue Available 07/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled Home in Excellent Location! - *THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS* Come take a look at this beautifully updated ranch style single family home! This 4bd/2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Los Altos
1 Unit Available
77 Loucks Avenue
77 Loucks Avenue, Los Altos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
1942 sqft
$5750 - Fabulous 3/2.5 Los Altos Home near San Antonio and El Camino Real. - Cal West is proud to present this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Los Altos! Easy access to Hwy 85, El Camino commute routs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
De Anza
1 Unit Available
1230 Lynn Way
1230 Lynn Way, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1151 sqft
Beautifully Updated 3 Bed 1 Bath Sunnyvale Home - Cherry Chase! - This beautifully updated 3 bed 1 bath home features 1,151 square feet on a 5,000 square foot lot.
City Guide for Mountain View, CA

"Silicon Valley is a mindset, not a location." (-- Reid Hoffman)

Mountain View is in the San Francisco Bay area, but more importantly, it is in Silicon Valley (yes, where all the computer geniuses are). The population is around 74,000, but the daytime population is actually closer to 100,000 due to the presence of more than 50 major companies of which you've probably heard--unless you have been living under a rock. These companies include Google, Symantec, Intuit, Mozilla, Siemens, LinkedIn, Quora and dozens more. Whether you plan to apply to one of these companies or just hope your close proximity to them will keep you in the know about the latest tech products, it makes sense to check out rentals in Mountain View.

Having trouble with Craigslist Mountain View? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mountain View, CA

Mountain View apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Mountain View 1 BedroomsMountain View 2 BedroomsMountain View 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMountain View 3 BedroomsMountain View Apartments under $2,000Mountain View Apartments with Balcony
Mountain View Apartments with GarageMountain View Apartments with GymMountain View Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMountain View Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMountain View Apartments with ParkingMountain View Apartments with Pool
Mountain View Apartments with Washer-DryerMountain View Dog Friendly ApartmentsMountain View Furnished ApartmentsMountain View Pet Friendly PlacesMountain View Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Moffett WhismanSan AntonioMonta Loma Farley Rock
Grant Sylvan ParkOld Mountain View
Miramonte SpringerShoreline West

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley