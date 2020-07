Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony ceiling fan extra storage stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center lobby package receiving

Birch Creek apartments offer numerous amenities and stylish apartments in Mountain View. Conveniently in the middle of Silicon Valley and within close proximity to the Google and Mozilla Foundation headquarters, our location puts you in the heart of it all. Residents also enjoy being within walking distance of one of the most visited shopping centers in Mountain View, the San Antonio Center, as well as nearby beautiful Rengstorff Park. Select apartments feature walk-in closets, stunning cabinetry, updated countertops, and in-home washers and dryers. Find your next apartment at Birch Creek- now featuring the Smart Home package!



We are excited to be able to provide several flexible touring options, including self-guided and virtual tours. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or contact us tour schedule tour virtually with one of our leasing associates.