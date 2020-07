Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub key fob access parking 24hr maintenance carport e-payments

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. 100 Moffett is based on the philosophy of a centered lifestyle. It's for those who choose to lead a purposeful, discerning life. The luxury amenities of 100 Moffett include spacious windows, ten-foot ceilings, a rooftop deck lounge, pool and spa, an inclusive fitness center and augmented tech amenities for a forward-thinking lifestyle. Intuitive spaces, considered architecture, refined materials - all pieces of a modern mosaic. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)