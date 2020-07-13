Apartment List
/
CA
/
mountain view
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 AM

124 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mountain View, CA

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
30 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
100 Moffett
100 Moffett Blvd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,153
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,763
1242 sqft
Spacious units within walking distance of public transit and several restaurants. Intuitive apartments feature refined materials and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats allowed. Hot tub on site.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,736
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,705
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,768
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
24 Units Available
San Antonio
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,446
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
49 Units Available
Grant-Sylvan Park
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,248
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,666
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,916
1269 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
25 Units Available
San Antonio
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,289
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,422
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
45 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,215
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,561
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
993 sqft
Modern community minutes from Whisman School Park. Near highways 101 and 280. On-site amenities include a courtyard, pool, tennis court and grill area. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
50 Units Available
Old Mountain View
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,308
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,948
967 sqft
Minutes from Central Expressway and Route 85. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. On-site volleyball court, clubhouse, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Game room available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
Shoreline West
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,685
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,325
1056 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
72 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,645
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,940
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1174 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
23 Units Available
Miramonte-Springer
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,791
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,053
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,111
1115 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
28 Units Available
Old Mountain View
Madera
455 W Evelyn Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,227
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,177
1198 sqft
Madera sits in the heart of the beautiful Mountain View neighborhood, close to VTA stops and transit. Each unit offers stainless steel appliances, ranges and hardwood floors. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
51 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,857
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
92 Units Available
Old Mountain View
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,086
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,789
990 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,635
1193 sqft
Great location, near parks, schools, shopping and public transportation. One-, two- and three-bedroom units in low-rise buildings, all with in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets and carports. Facilities include a pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
21 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,260
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,818
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,640
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
9 Units Available
Shoreline West
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
90 Units Available
San Antonio
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,079
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,515
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1043 sqft
GIVE US A CALL SO YOU CAN GET UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE ON SELECT APARTMENTS Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
37 Units Available
Shoreline West
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,081
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,338
1164 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Mountain View's Shoreline West neighborhood. State-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped pool and spa area, and welcoming clubhouse are wired with latest technology. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
10 Units Available
Miramonte-Springer
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
874 sqft
Easy access to 1010 and Stanford. Updated appliances, patio or balcony, and carport available. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. On-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
8 Units Available
Grant-Sylvan Park
Heatherstone
877 Heatherstone Way, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,576
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and pet-friendly. Amenities include internet access, hot tub, clubhouse and fully-equipped fitness center. Easy access to Caltrain. Short trip to downtown Mountain View, Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 8 at 02:10pm
2 Units Available
Old Mountain View
599 Castro
599 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,200
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 599 Castro in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
Village Lake
777 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
980 sqft
Communal amenities include ping pong room, sauna, fitness center and pool. Homes feature ceiling fans, dishwasher and renovated interiors. Located just minutes from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated August 26 at 11:10pm
Contact for Availability
Moffett-Whisman
Tyrella Arms
284 Tyrella Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
Situated just south of E. Middlefield Road, this complex offers a series of comfortable amenities, including granite counters, hardwood floors and on-site laundry facilities. Pet-friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
260 N Rengstorff Ave
260 North Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,195
1700 sqft
Available 08/25/20 Ranch Style 5BD /2BA HOME - Property Id: 317301 Ranch Style 5BD/ 2BAhome in Mountain View!! 1700 SqFt , 5,000 Lot size ! * Separate Family Room *Utility Room *Fire place in the Living Room (Wood Burning) *Dishwasher *Master

July 2020 Mountain View Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mountain View Rent Report. Mountain View rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mountain View rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Mountain View Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mountain View Rent Report. Mountain View rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mountain View rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Mountain View rents decline sharply over the past month

Mountain View rents have declined 1.2% over the past month, and are down significantly by 3.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mountain View stand at $2,141 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,683 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Mountain View's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Jose Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Mountain View over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,395; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,064; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Mountain View

    As rents have fallen significantly in Mountain View, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Mountain View is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Mountain View's median two-bedroom rent of $2,683 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Mountain View fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including New York (-1.6%), Boston (-1.6%), and Denver (-1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Mountain View than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,133, where Mountain View is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,100
    $2,640
    -0.9%
    -1.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,310
    $2,890
    -0.8%
    -2.1%
    Santa Clara
    $2,230
    $2,790
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Mountain View
    $2,140
    $2,680
    -1.2%
    -3.1%
    Milpitas
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Cupertino
    $4,040
    $5,060
    -1.3%
    -2.7%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,400
    0.1%
    2.1%
    Campbell
    $1,940
    $2,440
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Los Gatos
    $2,060
    $2,590
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Mountain View 1 BedroomsMountain View 2 BedroomsMountain View 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMountain View 3 BedroomsMountain View Apartments with BalconyMountain View Apartments with Garage
    Mountain View Apartments with GymMountain View Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMountain View Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMountain View Apartments with ParkingMountain View Apartments with PoolMountain View Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Mountain View Dog Friendly ApartmentsMountain View Furnished ApartmentsMountain View Pet Friendly PlacesMountain View Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
    Hayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
    San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Moffett WhismanSan AntonioMonta Loma Farley Rock
    Grant Sylvan ParkOld Mountain View
    Miramonte SpringerShoreline West

    Apartments Near Colleges

    College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
    University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
    University of California-Berkeley