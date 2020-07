Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator garage parking pool bbq/grill e-payments lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome to Toluca Place Apartments! Located in the heart of Toluca Lake, we're just minutes away from Universal Studios City Walk, Griffith Park, and Hollywood Bowl as well as Warner Bros, NBC, Disney, ABC, and St. Joseph Hospital. Commuters will find easy access to the 405, 101, 134, 170, and 5 Freeways-Toluca Place is your gateway to luxury living Los Angeles.