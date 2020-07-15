All apartments in Los Angeles
Tilden II Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:59 PM

Tilden II Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
5008 Tilden Avenue · (818) 538-2817
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5008 Tilden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tilden II Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
bathtub
cable included
carpet
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Awesome Sherman Oaks location meets super convenient garden-style community! We would call that a match made in heaven! The Tilden II Apartments is walking distance to Gelson's Market, In-N-Out, Ventura Boulevard, and great local restaurants and hangouts. We offer large two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature premium amenities including stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, crown molding, LED fixtures throughout, as well as quartz stone countertops. We offer on-site management, underground parking and our pool is not just delicious, the patio space is relaxing and offers a great atmosphere to relax. It would be our pleasure to set up a tour with you to show you around!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 1
rent: Free
restrictions: 35 lbs. Weight Limit, Pet Interview Required.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned Parking Garage: 2 spaces provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tilden II Apartments have any available units?
Tilden II Apartments has 2 units available starting at $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Tilden II Apartments have?
Some of Tilden II Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tilden II Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tilden II Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tilden II Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Tilden II Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Tilden II Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tilden II Apartments offers parking.
Does Tilden II Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tilden II Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tilden II Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Tilden II Apartments has a pool.
Does Tilden II Apartments have accessible units?
No, Tilden II Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Tilden II Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tilden II Apartments has units with dishwashers.
