Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel bathtub cable included carpet granite counters oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage gym pet friendly e-payments internet access online portal

Awesome Sherman Oaks location meets super convenient garden-style community! We would call that a match made in heaven! The Tilden II Apartments is walking distance to Gelson's Market, In-N-Out, Ventura Boulevard, and great local restaurants and hangouts. We offer large two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature premium amenities including stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, crown molding, LED fixtures throughout, as well as quartz stone countertops. We offer on-site management, underground parking and our pool is not just delicious, the patio space is relaxing and offers a great atmosphere to relax. It would be our pleasure to set up a tour with you to show you around!