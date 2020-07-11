All apartments in Los Angeles
The Azure

8719 Variel Avenue · (833) 912-1283
Location

8719 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,293

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,527

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 886 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,347

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,364

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1443 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Azure.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Here at Azure Apartments rentals, we pride ourselves in our luxuriously-appointed, contemporary interiors, and various amenities, including our secured community entry, gated shared parking, and recreation room. The community also boasts a state-of-the-art fitness center and a very convenient laundry room . And not to worry, we are completely pet and family friendly.Not only are our apartments top-tier, but the surrounding community is as well. The Warner Center, California State University-Northridge (CSUN) and Pierce College are just right down the street with some of the best shopping and restaurants in all of L.A. Azure is also surrounded by some incredible outdoor parks, including Rocky Peak, Santa Susana Pass and El Scorpion Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $600 O.A.C.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Underground Parking Garage: 1 Space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Azure have any available units?
The Azure has 4 units available starting at $2,293 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Azure have?
Some of The Azure's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Azure currently offering any rent specials?
The Azure is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Azure pet-friendly?
Yes, The Azure is pet friendly.
Does The Azure offer parking?
Yes, The Azure offers parking.
Does The Azure have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Azure does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Azure have a pool?
No, The Azure does not have a pool.
Does The Azure have accessible units?
Yes, The Azure has accessible units.
Does The Azure have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Azure has units with dishwashers.
