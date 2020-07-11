Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Here at Azure Apartments rentals, we pride ourselves in our luxuriously-appointed, contemporary interiors, and various amenities, including our secured community entry, gated shared parking, and recreation room. The community also boasts a state-of-the-art fitness center and a very convenient laundry room . And not to worry, we are completely pet and family friendly.Not only are our apartments top-tier, but the surrounding community is as well. The Warner Center, California State University-Northridge (CSUN) and Pierce College are just right down the street with some of the best shopping and restaurants in all of L.A. Azure is also surrounded by some incredible outdoor parks, including Rocky Peak, Santa Susana Pass and El Scorpion Park.