Tarzana Royle

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill rent controlled dogs allowed

Unit Apt. 32 Available 06/01/20 Great Single Apartment - Overlooks Garden - Property Id: 289451



welcome to your new home!!



Charming apartment community located on a secluded side street in a prime area of Tarzana. Gated/cover parking, controlled telephone entry access, onsite laundry room, brick BBQ patio area, and refreshing pool. We are a rent controlled building, owner pays for water gas and trash.

This lovely apartment home has beautiful natural light, and overlooks our rear garden courtyard. This unit features hard wood flooring, stove/oven, ceiling fan, refrigerator and a/c unit. Bathroom is enhanced witha ful length mirror with vanuty lighting. Full wall of closet space, linen space and tub/shower.

our building is the only apartment complex on the block and is conveniently located just one block away from Ventura Blvd. The rear of our building sits on a residential cul de sac and is walking distance to Vons, CVS, Gelsons, and many popular restaurants. Public transportation/Orange line is 2 blocks away.

Don't wait!!! Call to schedule your tour today!! (818) 996-1596

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289451

No Dogs Allowed



