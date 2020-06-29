All apartments in Los Angeles
Tarzana Royle
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

Tarzana Royle

18200 Killion Street · No Longer Available
Location

18200 Killion Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
rent controlled
dogs allowed
Unit Apt. 32 Available 06/01/20 Great Single Apartment - Overlooks Garden - Property Id: 289451

welcome to your new home!!

Charming apartment community located on a secluded side street in a prime area of Tarzana. Gated/cover parking, controlled telephone entry access, onsite laundry room, brick BBQ patio area, and refreshing pool. We are a rent controlled building, owner pays for water gas and trash.
This lovely apartment home has beautiful natural light, and overlooks our rear garden courtyard. This unit features hard wood flooring, stove/oven, ceiling fan, refrigerator and a/c unit. Bathroom is enhanced witha ful length mirror with vanuty lighting. Full wall of closet space, linen space and tub/shower.
our building is the only apartment complex on the block and is conveniently located just one block away from Ventura Blvd. The rear of our building sits on a residential cul de sac and is walking distance to Vons, CVS, Gelsons, and many popular restaurants. Public transportation/Orange line is 2 blocks away.
Don't wait!!! Call to schedule your tour today!! (818) 996-1596
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289451
Property Id 289451

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5815558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tarzana Royle have any available units?
Tarzana Royle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Tarzana Royle have?
Some of Tarzana Royle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tarzana Royle currently offering any rent specials?
Tarzana Royle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tarzana Royle pet-friendly?
Yes, Tarzana Royle is pet friendly.
Does Tarzana Royle offer parking?
Yes, Tarzana Royle offers parking.
Does Tarzana Royle have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tarzana Royle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tarzana Royle have a pool?
Yes, Tarzana Royle has a pool.
Does Tarzana Royle have accessible units?
No, Tarzana Royle does not have accessible units.
Does Tarzana Royle have units with dishwashers?
No, Tarzana Royle does not have units with dishwashers.

