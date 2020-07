Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill internet access lobby package receiving sauna cats allowed accessible elevator 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance clubhouse conference room courtyard doorman fire pit hot tub key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Just steps away from upscale shopping and award-winning restaurants, the luxurious apartments at sunset + vine delivers the perfect location in the heart of Hollywood. Fabulous views of Hollywood Hills come included at sunset + vine, along with modern amenities and the excitement of living on iconic Sunset Boulevard. sunset + vine is not just an address, it’s a destination. Wake up to a gorgeous view through oversized windows followed by breakfast in a kitchen appointed with designer cabinetry and quartz countertops. Each apartment exceeds expectations at every turn redefining Hollywood luxury apartments. This lavish community boasts a 24-hour lobby and parking attendants, outdoor living rooms and a resident business center. Monthly resident events encourage community networking, while the dog park ensures that pets get a chance to socialize, too. Experience pure relaxation in our dry sauna, Jacuzzi, or by our refreshing pool.