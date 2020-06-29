All apartments in Los Angeles
Piero
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

Piero

Open Now until 7pm
616 St Paul Ave · (833) 509-4638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

616 St Paul Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 220 · Avail. now

$2,090

Studio · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

Unit 865 · Avail. now

$2,154

Studio · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 221 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,996

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 135 · Avail. now

$2,002

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 332 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,012

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

See 40+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 417 · Avail. now

$2,763

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Unit 334 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,807

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Unit 434 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,817

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Piero.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
doorman
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
package receiving
sauna
yoga
The Piero is the most prestigious address, in urban-style elegance, that Los Angeles, California has to offer. Experience gracious, apartment living in the heart of downtown. Our superior location is moments from the financial district, fine dining, glamorous shopping, and vibrant nightlife. Staples Center and Walt Disney Concert Hall are just minutes from here. All of the culture and arts that define Los Angeles are within reach when you live at The Piero. With close proximity to the freeway, your commute in California is a breeze. Choose from studio, one and two bedroom floor plans that will inspire you. A solid oak entry door opens to your spacious apartment. The 9-foot ceilings greet you with crown molding and large picture windows fill your eyes with beautiful views. Step onto your personal balcony at night to drink in the beautiful lights that only LA can offer. Enjoy the foot pampering Berber carpet and tile floors. Your fully-equipped gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar will cause your guests to feel at ease in the opulence of your home. Generous walk-in or double mirrored closets will have you feeling like royalty. The Piero is sets the standard when it comes to luxury apartments in Los Angeles. The luxurious pampering you receive at The Piero continues as you go about your day. The 24-Hour doorman is always happy to greet you, the bubbling water fountains sing to you as you appreciate the lush courtyards. For your comfort, while keeping your fitness first, we have separate men's and women's private dry saunas, steam rooms, tanning rooms massage tables, showers, and dressing rooms. To feel the burn while staying active, you can exercise on Four StarTrac cycling machines and treadmills with individual flat-screen TVs, and top off your workout with a soak in our soothing spa. If you have business matters to attend to, we offer a conference room for meetings and an executive business center with a fax and copy room. We literally have it all! Join the ranks of those who love living in these downtown LA apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (Studio/1 Bed), $600 (2 Beds) OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Underground Parking Garage: 1 space (Studio/1 Bed), 2 spaces (2 Beds).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Piero have any available units?
Piero has 57 units available starting at $1,996 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Piero have?
Some of Piero's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Piero currently offering any rent specials?
Piero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Piero pet-friendly?
No, Piero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does Piero offer parking?
Yes, Piero offers parking.
Does Piero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Piero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Piero have a pool?
Yes, Piero has a pool.
Does Piero have accessible units?
No, Piero does not have accessible units.
Does Piero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Piero has units with dishwashers.
