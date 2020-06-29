Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator garage parking pool gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse conference room courtyard doorman hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby package receiving sauna yoga

The Piero is the most prestigious address, in urban-style elegance, that Los Angeles, California has to offer. Experience gracious, apartment living in the heart of downtown. Our superior location is moments from the financial district, fine dining, glamorous shopping, and vibrant nightlife. Staples Center and Walt Disney Concert Hall are just minutes from here. All of the culture and arts that define Los Angeles are within reach when you live at The Piero. With close proximity to the freeway, your commute in California is a breeze. Choose from studio, one and two bedroom floor plans that will inspire you. A solid oak entry door opens to your spacious apartment. The 9-foot ceilings greet you with crown molding and large picture windows fill your eyes with beautiful views. Step onto your personal balcony at night to drink in the beautiful lights that only LA can offer. Enjoy the foot pampering Berber carpet and tile floors. Your fully-equipped gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar will cause your guests to feel at ease in the opulence of your home. Generous walk-in or double mirrored closets will have you feeling like royalty. The Piero is sets the standard when it comes to luxury apartments in Los Angeles. The luxurious pampering you receive at The Piero continues as you go about your day. The 24-Hour doorman is always happy to greet you, the bubbling water fountains sing to you as you appreciate the lush courtyards. For your comfort, while keeping your fitness first, we have separate men's and women's private dry saunas, steam rooms, tanning rooms massage tables, showers, and dressing rooms. To feel the burn while staying active, you can exercise on Four StarTrac cycling machines and treadmills with individual flat-screen TVs, and top off your workout with a soak in our soothing spa. If you have business matters to attend to, we offer a conference room for meetings and an executive business center with a fax and copy room. We literally have it all! Join the ranks of those who love living in these downtown LA apartments.