Marie Antoinette

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities concierge parking garage valet service

Exquisite specious bright unit in heart of the Wilshire Corridor offers 2 beds 2 bath with open floor plan, formal living room, dining area and family room. Open Kitchen with granite counter-tops, lots of cabinets and all the appliances that a caf needs. Washer/ dryer in the unit as well as community, master bedroom with walk-in closet, updated hardwood floor and recessed lighting throughout.killer view throughout the unit!!! Building offers 24 hours concierge service, valet parking and extra storage. All utilities (Water, Gas, and Electric) but phone included, Close to UCLA, all the shops and restaurant, easy access to freeway, few minutes away from Santa Monica pier and DTLA. HOA requires application approval & rental insurance.