Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:20 AM

Marie Antoinette

10787 Wilshire Blvd · (310) 922-1177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10787 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1602 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1459 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
valet service
Exquisite specious bright unit in heart of the Wilshire Corridor offers 2 beds 2 bath with open floor plan, formal living room, dining area and family room. Open Kitchen with granite counter-tops, lots of cabinets and all the appliances that a caf needs. Washer/ dryer in the unit as well as community, master bedroom with walk-in closet, updated hardwood floor and recessed lighting throughout.killer view throughout the unit!!! Building offers 24 hours concierge service, valet parking and extra storage. All utilities (Water, Gas, and Electric) but phone included, Close to UCLA, all the shops and restaurant, easy access to freeway, few minutes away from Santa Monica pier and DTLA. HOA requires application approval & rental insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marie Antoinette have any available units?
Marie Antoinette has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Marie Antoinette have?
Some of Marie Antoinette's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marie Antoinette currently offering any rent specials?
Marie Antoinette isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marie Antoinette pet-friendly?
No, Marie Antoinette is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does Marie Antoinette offer parking?
Yes, Marie Antoinette does offer parking.
Does Marie Antoinette have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Marie Antoinette offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Marie Antoinette have a pool?
No, Marie Antoinette does not have a pool.
Does Marie Antoinette have accessible units?
No, Marie Antoinette does not have accessible units.
Does Marie Antoinette have units with dishwashers?
No, Marie Antoinette does not have units with dishwashers.
