Infinity West
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:43 PM

Infinity West

7045 W Lanewood Ave · (323) 612-0097
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7045 W Lanewood Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Infinity West.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
From its early days of gentle rolling foothills lined with fragrant orange groves to the world-renowned city it is today, the city of Hollywood is very much alive and growing. A recent renaissance and millions of dollars have been invested, resulting in a spectacular renovation of this famed city. What was once old is now new, and even better than before.\n\nNew restaurants, shops, theaters and nightclubs are luring celebrities to this historic community. Lanewood Pines has found its niche here just steps from Hollywood Boulevard, the official center of Hollywood. Live stylishly in contemporary one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and lofts from this prime, elevated, foothill location with excellent views.\n\nLanewood Avenue is a picturesque tree-lined street set in an urban oasis, giving residents the best of both the new and the old Hollywood. With subway stations and the public transportation systems in this neighborhood, you are a short and inexpensive ride away from employment centers and the hot spots of Downtown L.A., the Valley and all of the Westside. \n\nThis distinctive community of fine residences at Lanewood Pines would not be complete without a pool and fitness center. Reboot. Reenergize. Live like a rock star. Discover the lifestyle and convenience of living in the heart of Hollywood at Lanewood Pines. After all, this is the entertainment capital of the world.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Infinity West have any available units?
Infinity West has 9 units available starting at $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Infinity West have?
Some of Infinity West's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Infinity West currently offering any rent specials?
Infinity West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Infinity West pet-friendly?
Yes, Infinity West is pet friendly.
Does Infinity West offer parking?
Yes, Infinity West offers parking.
Does Infinity West have units with washers and dryers?
No, Infinity West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Infinity West have a pool?
Yes, Infinity West has a pool.
Does Infinity West have accessible units?
No, Infinity West does not have accessible units.
Does Infinity West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Infinity West has units with dishwashers.
