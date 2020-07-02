Infinity West

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

From its early days of gentle rolling foothills lined with fragrant orange groves to the world-renowned city it is today, the city of Hollywood is very much alive and growing. A recent renaissance and millions of dollars have been invested, resulting in a spectacular renovation of this famed city. What was once old is now new, and even better than before.



New restaurants, shops, theaters and nightclubs are luring celebrities to this historic community. Lanewood Pines has found its niche here just steps from Hollywood Boulevard, the official center of Hollywood. Live stylishly in contemporary one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and lofts from this prime, elevated, foothill location with excellent views.



Lanewood Avenue is a picturesque tree-lined street set in an urban oasis, giving residents the best of both the new and the old Hollywood. With subway stations and the public transportation systems in this neighborhood, you are a short and inexpensive ride away from employment centers and the hot spots of Downtown L.A., the Valley and all of the Westside.



This distinctive community of fine residences at Lanewood Pines would not be complete without a pool and fitness center. Reboot. Reenergize. Live like a rock star. Discover the lifestyle and convenience of living in the heart of Hollywood at Lanewood Pines. After all, this is the entertainment capital of the world.