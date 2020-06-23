Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

LUXURY MODERN APT, JUST NORTH OF VENTURA BLVD - Property Id: 102894



Prime Sherman Oaks Location just north of The Blvd.

Stylish Industrial Vibe Architectural Design

Gourmet Kitchens with Luxurious Quartz Counter tops

European Style Custom Cabinetry

Chic Glass Back Splashes

Ambient under cabinet lighting

Loft Style Polished Concrete Floor (1st floor only)

High End Wide Plank Laminate Flooring (upper floor units)

Top of the line Frigidaire Gallery Series Stainless Appliances

Stunning Italian Glass Tiled Showers

Full Size Stacked Washer & Dryer in unit for your convenience

Ice Cold Central Air Conditioning with Exposed Ducting (Industrial Loft Style) & Central Heating

Artistic Custom Paint Workmanship

Generous Balconies and Patios

Fitness Center with State of the Art Equipment

Energy efficient LED Recessed Lighting

Dual Pane windows throughout & High Ceilings

Secured Subterranean Parking Garage with Electric Car Charger Station

Controlled access with Security Cameras throughout

Sizable Elevator



818 376 9102

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102894

