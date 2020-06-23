All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Enzo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Enzo
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:04 AM

Enzo

13309 Woodbridge St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13309 Woodbridge St, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LUXURY MODERN APT, JUST NORTH OF VENTURA BLVD - Property Id: 102894

Prime Sherman Oaks Location just north of The Blvd.
Stylish Industrial Vibe Architectural Design
Gourmet Kitchens with Luxurious Quartz Counter tops
European Style Custom Cabinetry
Chic Glass Back Splashes
Ambient under cabinet lighting
Loft Style Polished Concrete Floor (1st floor only)
High End Wide Plank Laminate Flooring (upper floor units)
Top of the line Frigidaire Gallery Series Stainless Appliances
Stunning Italian Glass Tiled Showers
Full Size Stacked Washer & Dryer in unit for your convenience
Ice Cold Central Air Conditioning with Exposed Ducting (Industrial Loft Style) & Central Heating
Artistic Custom Paint Workmanship
Generous Balconies and Patios
Fitness Center with State of the Art Equipment
Energy efficient LED Recessed Lighting
Dual Pane windows throughout & High Ceilings
Secured Subterranean Parking Garage with Electric Car Charger Station
Controlled access with Security Cameras throughout
Sizable Elevator

818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102894
Property Id 102894

(RLNE4741285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Enzo have any available units?
Enzo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Enzo have?
Some of Enzo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Enzo currently offering any rent specials?
Enzo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Enzo pet-friendly?
Yes, Enzo is pet friendly.
Does Enzo offer parking?
Yes, Enzo offers parking.
Does Enzo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Enzo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Enzo have a pool?
No, Enzo does not have a pool.
Does Enzo have accessible units?
No, Enzo does not have accessible units.
Does Enzo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Enzo has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College