All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Catalina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Catalina
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

Catalina

3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard · (818) 405-8395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit S205 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit N102 · Avail. now

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 891 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Catalina.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
cable included
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
24hr maintenance
car charging
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Catalina is walking distance to Ventura Boulevard and some of Los Angeles' hottest restaurants, bars and shopping. We are minutes from CBS Radford Studios, Warner Bros and Universal Studios. Our neighborhood features tons of great shopping, trendy restaurants, bars, and convenient local amenities. We are next door to Trader Joes and the award-winning Carpenter Avenue Elementary School. Take advantage of our highly desirable walk score of 88 in this awesome Studio City neighborhood! Situated south of the Boulevard, Catalina is truly one of the best locations in all of the San Fernando Valley!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Pets Welcome with an Additional Deposit. Breed and Weight Restrictions Apply. Free Pet Rent.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Catalina have any available units?
Catalina has 2 units available starting at $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Catalina have?
Some of Catalina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Catalina currently offering any rent specials?
Catalina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Catalina pet-friendly?
Yes, Catalina is pet friendly.
Does Catalina offer parking?
Yes, Catalina offers parking.
Does Catalina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Catalina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Catalina have a pool?
Yes, Catalina has a pool.
Does Catalina have accessible units?
No, Catalina does not have accessible units.
Does Catalina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Catalina has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Catalina?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity