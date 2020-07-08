Amenities
Catalina is walking distance to Ventura Boulevard and some of Los Angeles' hottest restaurants, bars and shopping. We are minutes from CBS Radford Studios, Warner Bros and Universal Studios. Our neighborhood features tons of great shopping, trendy restaurants, bars, and convenient local amenities. We are next door to Trader Joes and the award-winning Carpenter Avenue Elementary School. Take advantage of our highly desirable walk score of 88 in this awesome Studio City neighborhood! Situated south of the Boulevard, Catalina is truly one of the best locations in all of the San Fernando Valley!