Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator cable included oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator gym green community parking pool bbq/grill garage 24hr maintenance car charging e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Catalina is walking distance to Ventura Boulevard and some of Los Angeles' hottest restaurants, bars and shopping. We are minutes from CBS Radford Studios, Warner Bros and Universal Studios. Our neighborhood features tons of great shopping, trendy restaurants, bars, and convenient local amenities. We are next door to Trader Joes and the award-winning Carpenter Avenue Elementary School. Take advantage of our highly desirable walk score of 88 in this awesome Studio City neighborhood! Situated south of the Boulevard, Catalina is truly one of the best locations in all of the San Fernando Valley!