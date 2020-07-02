Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool

Welcome to Downtown L.A's ultimate luxury residential destination Atelier. Sitting at the epicenter of Downtowns vibrant revitalization on the corner of 8th and Olive, Atelier offers the city's most luxurious, refined, and exclusive residential accommodations and amenities. Fully equipped with floor to ceiling windows, 12' foot ceilings, high end finishes, waterfall edge counter tops, wine refrigerator, electric blinds, and much more, the Atelier Penthouse Collection offers the highest standard in Downtown living. Enjoy access to a top of the line 24 hour gym, olympic size swimming pool, cabanas, business lounge, multiple amenity spaces, and a rooftop with a jacuzzi and sweeping views of the city, mountains, and ocean that are second to none. Come and see for yourself how the downtown elite and the biggest players at the forefront of Downtown's renaissance and revitalization live and play and experience Atelier living for yourself.