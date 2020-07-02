All apartments in Los Angeles
Atelier
Atelier

801 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

801 Olive Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

parking
24hr gym
pool
elevator
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
Welcome to Downtown L.A's ultimate luxury residential destination Atelier. Sitting at the epicenter of Downtowns vibrant revitalization on the corner of 8th and Olive, Atelier offers the city's most luxurious, refined, and exclusive residential accommodations and amenities. Fully equipped with floor to ceiling windows, 12' foot ceilings, high end finishes, waterfall edge counter tops, wine refrigerator, electric blinds, and much more, the Atelier Penthouse Collection offers the highest standard in Downtown living. Enjoy access to a top of the line 24 hour gym, olympic size swimming pool, cabanas, business lounge, multiple amenity spaces, and a rooftop with a jacuzzi and sweeping views of the city, mountains, and ocean that are second to none. Come and see for yourself how the downtown elite and the biggest players at the forefront of Downtown's renaissance and revitalization live and play and experience Atelier living for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Atelier have any available units?
Atelier doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Atelier have?
Some of Atelier's amenities include parking, 24hr gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Atelier currently offering any rent specials?
Atelier is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Atelier pet-friendly?
No, Atelier is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does Atelier offer parking?
Yes, Atelier offers parking.
Does Atelier have units with washers and dryers?
No, Atelier does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Atelier have a pool?
Yes, Atelier has a pool.
Does Atelier have accessible units?
No, Atelier does not have accessible units.
Does Atelier have units with dishwashers?
No, Atelier does not have units with dishwashers.

