Amenities

Accent Apartments is proud to welcome you to a premier luxury apartment community in Playa Vista. Nestled in one of the most sought-after Los Angeles, CA neighborhoods, our apartments will make coming home an everyday a pleasure. Filled with style and all the comfort you deserve, our community puts you close to finest dining, shopping, and entertainment Playa Vista offers. (+more)



Apart from its modern collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, Accent also offers a wealth of amenities all meant to enhance your lifestyle and bring an extra touch of convenience into your life. Craft delicious meals in your chef-inspired kitchen and take pleasure in the high-end wood style flooring, granite countertops, spa-inspired baths and so much more.



Forget all about your daily woes and win against the hot California sun at our resort-style pool and spa with poolside cabanas and outdoor lounge area with fire pit. Challenge your muscles in our 24-hour fitness center, and don’t forget t