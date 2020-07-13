All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Accent.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Accent
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Accent

Open Now until 6pm
5550 Grosvenor Blvd · (661) 367-8946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5550 Grosvenor Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00144 · Avail. now

$2,837

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 00125 · Avail. now

$2,887

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 00358 · Avail. now

$2,927

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00341 · Avail. now

$3,774

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 00212 · Avail. now

$3,774

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 00219 · Avail. now

$3,874

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Accent.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
e-payments
green community
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Accent Apartments is proud to welcome you to a premier luxury apartment community in Playa Vista. Nestled in one of the most sought-after Los Angeles, CA neighborhoods, our apartments will make coming home an everyday a pleasure. Filled with style and all the comfort you deserve, our community puts you close to finest dining, shopping, and entertainment Playa Vista offers. (+more)

Apart from its modern collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, Accent also offers a wealth of amenities all meant to enhance your lifestyle and bring an extra touch of convenience into your life. Craft delicious meals in your chef-inspired kitchen and take pleasure in the high-end wood style flooring, granite countertops, spa-inspired baths and so much more.

Forget all about your daily woes and win against the hot California sun at our resort-style pool and spa with poolside cabanas and outdoor lounge area with fire pit. Challenge your muscles in our 24-hour fitness center, and don’t forget t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46.50
Deposit: $1,000 (OAC)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $60
restrictions: Breed & weight (see management for details)
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Sizes range from 3x5 to 6x9

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Accent have any available units?
Accent has 13 units available starting at $2,837 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Accent have?
Some of Accent's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Accent currently offering any rent specials?
Accent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Accent pet-friendly?
Yes, Accent is pet friendly.
Does Accent offer parking?
Yes, Accent offers parking.
Does Accent have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Accent offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Accent have a pool?
Yes, Accent has a pool.
Does Accent have accessible units?
Yes, Accent has accessible units.
Does Accent have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Accent has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Accent?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity