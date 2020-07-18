All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

992 STEARNS Drive

992 S Stearns Dr · No Longer Available
Location

992 S Stearns Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Available March 1. Spectacular remodeled unit with amazing details in Carthay Circle! Oak hardwood floors, recessed lighting, decorative fireplace in living room, vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, breakfast nook, Viking stove, stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator, corian counter tops, lots of cabinets and storage, and porcelain tile. Bathroom is suited with a large soaking tub, moroccan tile, dual sinks, and separate shower. Washer and dryer in unit, central ac/heat, two car private garage, alarm system. Master bedroom opens to yard. Bottom unit in duplex. Easy access to Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Downtown, Century City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 992 STEARNS Drive have any available units?
992 STEARNS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 992 STEARNS Drive have?
Some of 992 STEARNS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 992 STEARNS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
992 STEARNS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 992 STEARNS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 992 STEARNS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 992 STEARNS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 992 STEARNS Drive offers parking.
Does 992 STEARNS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 992 STEARNS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 992 STEARNS Drive have a pool?
No, 992 STEARNS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 992 STEARNS Drive have accessible units?
No, 992 STEARNS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 992 STEARNS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 992 STEARNS Drive has units with dishwashers.
