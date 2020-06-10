All apartments in Los Angeles
9906 Owensmouth Ave # 2

9906 Owensmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9906 Owensmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Bright and Airy 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Spacious and bright townhome with 2 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom. The unit has been newly renovated with modern interior design. Laminate flooring and recess lighting throughout. Unit is equipped with stainless steel appliances and front load washer and dryer in the unit. Large patio with grill for entertaining. Balcony off the bedroom. Close to shops, restaurants and schools

MOVE-IN READY OCTOBER 1ST BUT CAN BE SEEN NOW.

AMENITIES:
-Large Patio w/grill
-Balcony
-Front load washer and dryer
-Dishwasher, 5-burner Stove
-2 parking spaces plus guest parking

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
-Pool
-Jacuzzi
-Recreation room (Can be reserved)

(RLNE5134953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9906 Owensmouth Ave # 2 have any available units?
9906 Owensmouth Ave # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9906 Owensmouth Ave # 2 have?
Some of 9906 Owensmouth Ave # 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9906 Owensmouth Ave # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
9906 Owensmouth Ave # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9906 Owensmouth Ave # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 9906 Owensmouth Ave # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9906 Owensmouth Ave # 2 offer parking?
Yes, 9906 Owensmouth Ave # 2 offers parking.
Does 9906 Owensmouth Ave # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9906 Owensmouth Ave # 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9906 Owensmouth Ave # 2 have a pool?
Yes, 9906 Owensmouth Ave # 2 has a pool.
Does 9906 Owensmouth Ave # 2 have accessible units?
No, 9906 Owensmouth Ave # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9906 Owensmouth Ave # 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9906 Owensmouth Ave # 2 has units with dishwashers.
