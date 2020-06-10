9906 Owensmouth Ave # 2

Amenities

Bright and Airy 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Spacious and bright townhome with 2 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom. The unit has been newly renovated with modern interior design. Laminate flooring and recess lighting throughout. Unit is equipped with stainless steel appliances and front load washer and dryer in the unit. Large patio with grill for entertaining. Balcony off the bedroom. Close to shops, restaurants and schools



MOVE-IN READY OCTOBER 1ST BUT CAN BE SEEN NOW.



AMENITIES:

-Large Patio w/grill

-Balcony

-Front load washer and dryer

-Dishwasher, 5-burner Stove

-2 parking spaces plus guest parking



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

-Pool

-Jacuzzi

-Recreation room (Can be reserved)



