9842 PORTOLA Drive

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Exceptional Contemporary Beverly Hills Home In Serene Canyon Setting! Newer custom 3bd/3.5ba home features over 3000 sq ft of indoor/outdoor living space with incredible features and custom details. The grand open floor plan offers nearly 2500 sq ft of indoor luxury living split among three distinctive levels, featuring a huge 270 sq ft private living room terrace. The main living area is an open two-tiered living-dining area with high ceilings, dramatic fireplace and kitchen with large center island, and Viking appliances. Two spacious mid-level en-suite bedrooms with designer stone tiled baths and good closet space. The master suite is nearly 800 sq ft with a gorgeous spa-like bath, huge walk-in closet and 390 sq ft private sunken garden patio complete with hot tub. Amazing location, quiet and private but just minutes away from downtown Beverly Hills.