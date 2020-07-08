All apartments in Los Angeles
9842 PORTOLA Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

9842 PORTOLA Drive

9842 Portola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9842 Portola Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Exceptional Contemporary Beverly Hills Home In Serene Canyon Setting! Newer custom 3bd/3.5ba home features over 3000 sq ft of indoor/outdoor living space with incredible features and custom details. The grand open floor plan offers nearly 2500 sq ft of indoor luxury living split among three distinctive levels, featuring a huge 270 sq ft private living room terrace. The main living area is an open two-tiered living-dining area with high ceilings, dramatic fireplace and kitchen with large center island, and Viking appliances. Two spacious mid-level en-suite bedrooms with designer stone tiled baths and good closet space. The master suite is nearly 800 sq ft with a gorgeous spa-like bath, huge walk-in closet and 390 sq ft private sunken garden patio complete with hot tub. Amazing location, quiet and private but just minutes away from downtown Beverly Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9842 PORTOLA Drive have any available units?
9842 PORTOLA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9842 PORTOLA Drive have?
Some of 9842 PORTOLA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9842 PORTOLA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9842 PORTOLA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9842 PORTOLA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9842 PORTOLA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9842 PORTOLA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9842 PORTOLA Drive offers parking.
Does 9842 PORTOLA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9842 PORTOLA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9842 PORTOLA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9842 PORTOLA Drive has a pool.
Does 9842 PORTOLA Drive have accessible units?
No, 9842 PORTOLA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9842 PORTOLA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9842 PORTOLA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

