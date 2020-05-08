All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

9839 Whitwell Drive

9839 Whitwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9839 Whitwell Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
wine room
Available 12/16/19 Beautifully set back from highly coveted Whitwell Drive, this residence is an entertainer's dream. The warm and open floor plan features a sumptuous L-shaped living room, formal dining room with wine room, media room, and a gourmet chef's kitchen that opens onto the lush and private resort-like backyard. From its outdoor entertaining spaces surrounding the pool to the striking pergola with a custom-made stone table to the private basketball court, alfresco dining and entertaining options are simply unmatched. Upstairs, the impressive master suite includes a spa-like bath and 200-square-foot dressing room. Each additional bedroom has its own bathroom. Enjoy the finest in Beverly Hills Living.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/9839-whitwell-dr-beverly-hills-ca-90210-usa/590451f2-4102-4d82-ae2b-6cf02a8922a9

(RLNE5321592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9839 Whitwell Drive have any available units?
9839 Whitwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9839 Whitwell Drive have?
Some of 9839 Whitwell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9839 Whitwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9839 Whitwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9839 Whitwell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9839 Whitwell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9839 Whitwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9839 Whitwell Drive offers parking.
Does 9839 Whitwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9839 Whitwell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9839 Whitwell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9839 Whitwell Drive has a pool.
Does 9839 Whitwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 9839 Whitwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9839 Whitwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9839 Whitwell Drive has units with dishwashers.

