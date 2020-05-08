9839 Whitwell Drive

Amenities

Available 12/16/19 Beautifully set back from highly coveted Whitwell Drive, this residence is an entertainer's dream. The warm and open floor plan features a sumptuous L-shaped living room, formal dining room with wine room, media room, and a gourmet chef's kitchen that opens onto the lush and private resort-like backyard. From its outdoor entertaining spaces surrounding the pool to the striking pergola with a custom-made stone table to the private basketball court, alfresco dining and entertaining options are simply unmatched. Upstairs, the impressive master suite includes a spa-like bath and 200-square-foot dressing room. Each additional bedroom has its own bathroom. Enjoy the finest in Beverly Hills Living.



