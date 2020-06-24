All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9735 Reseda Blvd., #57
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9735 Reseda Blvd., #57

9735 Reseda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9735 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Stunning Northrdidge Townhouse - Stunning townhome completely remodeled - highly desirable Northridge Garden complex with beautiful wooded grounds, lush greenbelts, pool, and tennis! Walk to shopping and restaurants! Near CSUN & public transportation! This gem boasts newer wood floors, freshly painted, new carpet, smooth ceilings, cook's kitchen with island garden window, and tons of counter/cabinet space. Additional amenities include a formal living, formal dining room, and a family room with views of the private patio! The enclosed patio, accessible through a sliding glass door from the FR, leads to the double detached garage which has laundry hook-ups (washer and dryer included), storage cabinets, and a roll-up garage door. Hurry this gem will not last long!!

(RLNE1872243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9735 Reseda Blvd., #57 have any available units?
9735 Reseda Blvd., #57 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9735 Reseda Blvd., #57 have?
Some of 9735 Reseda Blvd., #57's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9735 Reseda Blvd., #57 currently offering any rent specials?
9735 Reseda Blvd., #57 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9735 Reseda Blvd., #57 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9735 Reseda Blvd., #57 is pet friendly.
Does 9735 Reseda Blvd., #57 offer parking?
Yes, 9735 Reseda Blvd., #57 offers parking.
Does 9735 Reseda Blvd., #57 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9735 Reseda Blvd., #57 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9735 Reseda Blvd., #57 have a pool?
Yes, 9735 Reseda Blvd., #57 has a pool.
Does 9735 Reseda Blvd., #57 have accessible units?
No, 9735 Reseda Blvd., #57 does not have accessible units.
Does 9735 Reseda Blvd., #57 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9735 Reseda Blvd., #57 does not have units with dishwashers.
