9735 Reseda Blvd., #57

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Stunning Northrdidge Townhouse - Stunning townhome completely remodeled - highly desirable Northridge Garden complex with beautiful wooded grounds, lush greenbelts, pool, and tennis! Walk to shopping and restaurants! Near CSUN & public transportation! This gem boasts newer wood floors, freshly painted, new carpet, smooth ceilings, cook's kitchen with island garden window, and tons of counter/cabinet space. Additional amenities include a formal living, formal dining room, and a family room with views of the private patio! The enclosed patio, accessible through a sliding glass door from the FR, leads to the double detached garage which has laundry hook-ups (washer and dryer included), storage cabinets, and a roll-up garage door. Hurry this gem will not last long!!



(RLNE1872243)