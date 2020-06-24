9721 MOORGATE Road

Amenities
Great family home on one of the largest lots in Deep Canyon, on a quiet cul-de-sac. Large kitchen with island, all top of the line appliances, entire kitchen redone. New windows and sliding doors, upgraded shower doors, 2 redone full baths upstairs, and hardwood floors in kitchen and family room. Master bedroom has a sitting room with fireplace. Two level back yard with heated pool and heated spa on upper level. 3 car parking in garage, 2 parking spaces on apron on driveway. Furnished and Unfurnished options available. First month's rent plus a minimum of one month deposit dependent upon proof of income and credit. Pets are OKAY with an additional deposit.