All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9721 MOORGATE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9721 MOORGATE Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

9721 MOORGATE Road

9721 Moorgate Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9721 Moorgate Road, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Great family home on one of the largest lots in Deep Canyon, on a quiet cul-de-sac. Large kitchen with island, all top of the line appliances, entire kitchen redone. New windows and sliding doors, upgraded shower doors, 2 redone full baths upstairs, and hardwood floors in kitchen and family room. Master bedroom has a sitting room with fireplace. Two level back yard with heated pool and heated spa on upper level. 3 car parking in garage, 2 parking spaces on apron on driveway. Furnished and Unfurnished options available. First month's rent plus a minimum of one month deposit dependent upon proof of income and credit. Pets are OKAY with an additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9721 MOORGATE Road have any available units?
9721 MOORGATE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9721 MOORGATE Road have?
Some of 9721 MOORGATE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9721 MOORGATE Road currently offering any rent specials?
9721 MOORGATE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9721 MOORGATE Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9721 MOORGATE Road is pet friendly.
Does 9721 MOORGATE Road offer parking?
Yes, 9721 MOORGATE Road offers parking.
Does 9721 MOORGATE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9721 MOORGATE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9721 MOORGATE Road have a pool?
Yes, 9721 MOORGATE Road has a pool.
Does 9721 MOORGATE Road have accessible units?
No, 9721 MOORGATE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9721 MOORGATE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9721 MOORGATE Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College