9721 MOORGATE Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Great family home on one of the largest lots in Deep Canyon, on a quiet cul-de-sac. Large kitchen with island, all top of the line appliances, entire kitchen redone. New windows and sliding doors, upgraded shower doors, 2 redone full baths upstairs, and hardwood floors in kitchen and family room. Master bedroom has a sitting room with fireplace. Two level back yard with heated pool and heated spa on upper level. 3 car parking in garage, 2 parking spaces on apron on driveway. Furnished and Unfurnished options available. First month's rent plus a minimum of one month deposit dependent upon proof of income and credit. Pets are OKAY with an additional deposit.