Los Angeles, CA
9621 Sepulveda Boulevard
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:48 AM

9621 Sepulveda Boulevard

9621 Sepulveda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9621 Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this bright two bedroom, three bathroom North Hills Townhome! The living room features dark laminate wood-like floors, a lovely window with plantation shutters looking out to the courtyard, a gas fireplace, as well as an adjacent half bathroom. The dining area is a bright space with a glass slider leading out to the concrete back patio. A sleek black and white kitchen with mosaic backsplash tile, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, a GE gas stove and oven, a Samsung refrigerator and a Whirlpool dishwasher rounds out the downstairs level. Upstairs, the master suite boasts a vaulted ceiling, a fan and a large closet with built-in shelving. The ensuite three-quarter bathroom with shower stall has a heat lamp/fan system. Both bedrooms flaunt plantation shutters, mirrored sliding closet doors, built-in closet shelving and tasteful neutral carpeting. There is a laundry closet with a Whirlpool washer and dryer. A full bathroom with a contemporary dark tiled floor is off of the adjacent hallway. This unit comes with access to a two-car garage and a beautiful pool! Don't miss the chance to enjoy life at this great North Hills townhome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9621 Sepulveda Boulevard have any available units?
9621 Sepulveda Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9621 Sepulveda Boulevard have?
Some of 9621 Sepulveda Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9621 Sepulveda Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9621 Sepulveda Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9621 Sepulveda Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9621 Sepulveda Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9621 Sepulveda Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9621 Sepulveda Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9621 Sepulveda Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9621 Sepulveda Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9621 Sepulveda Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 9621 Sepulveda Boulevard has a pool.
Does 9621 Sepulveda Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9621 Sepulveda Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9621 Sepulveda Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9621 Sepulveda Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
