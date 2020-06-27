9621 Sepulveda Boulevard

Amenities

Welcome home to this bright two bedroom, three bathroom North Hills Townhome! The living room features dark laminate wood-like floors, a lovely window with plantation shutters looking out to the courtyard, a gas fireplace, as well as an adjacent half bathroom. The dining area is a bright space with a glass slider leading out to the concrete back patio. A sleek black and white kitchen with mosaic backsplash tile, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, a GE gas stove and oven, a Samsung refrigerator and a Whirlpool dishwasher rounds out the downstairs level. Upstairs, the master suite boasts a vaulted ceiling, a fan and a large closet with built-in shelving. The ensuite three-quarter bathroom with shower stall has a heat lamp/fan system. Both bedrooms flaunt plantation shutters, mirrored sliding closet doors, built-in closet shelving and tasteful neutral carpeting. There is a laundry closet with a Whirlpool washer and dryer. A full bathroom with a contemporary dark tiled floor is off of the adjacent hallway. This unit comes with access to a two-car garage and a beautiful pool! Don't miss the chance to enjoy life at this great North Hills townhome!