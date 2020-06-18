All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9618 S. Figueroa St
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

9618 S. Figueroa St

9618 South Figueroa Street · No Longer Available
Location

9618 South Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Lovely 1 Bedroom - Nice unfurnished one bedroom one bat in a four-unit building, fresh paint, new carpet, new blinds. Oer Pays water and sewer. Street parking only. Near transportation, shops, and schools. No Pets
Rent: $1,300.00 Deposit: $1,300.00

To View: YOU MUST VIEW THE UNIT BEFORE APPLYING!!
Please call International Realty & Investments directly at (323) 754-2818, to view the property.

To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, State I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.

If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at: (323) 754-2818

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4708414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9618 S. Figueroa St have any available units?
9618 S. Figueroa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 9618 S. Figueroa St currently offering any rent specials?
9618 S. Figueroa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9618 S. Figueroa St pet-friendly?
No, 9618 S. Figueroa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9618 S. Figueroa St offer parking?
No, 9618 S. Figueroa St does not offer parking.
Does 9618 S. Figueroa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9618 S. Figueroa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9618 S. Figueroa St have a pool?
No, 9618 S. Figueroa St does not have a pool.
Does 9618 S. Figueroa St have accessible units?
No, 9618 S. Figueroa St does not have accessible units.
Does 9618 S. Figueroa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9618 S. Figueroa St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9618 S. Figueroa St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9618 S. Figueroa St does not have units with air conditioning.

