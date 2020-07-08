953 W 81st Street

All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

953 West 81st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Welcome home to this idyllic 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Los Angeles! Walk into a spacious living room with NEW wood floors, fresh NEW paint, and lots of windows for an abundance of natural light. The open kitchen features granite counter tops, garbage disposal, microwave, stove and a stainless steel refrigerator. Enjoy an exclusive backyard patio perfect for BBQ’s! Street parking only. Convenient to 110 & 105 FWY, Staple Center, the Forum, Hollywood Park Casino. Near Manchester Avenue Elementary School, Loren Miller Elementary School, Bret Harte Middle School, Bethune Middle school, and Mount Carmel High School. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

