Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

9529 Via Salerno

Location

9529 via Salerno, Los Angeles, CA 91504
Sun Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to the beautiful resort style community of Cabrini Villas nestled in the hills above Burbank. A spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhouse is the perfect place to call home. Relax on the private front patio or unwind with in the living room near the fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinetry and counter-top space. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite and 2 more large, well-lit bedrooms. There is a private attached 2 car garage with direct access and plenty of storage, as well a bonus room that can be used as an office or storage. Washer and dryer available in garage. Resort style amenities at Cabrini Villas including 7 pools, 6 tennis courts, a recreation room and 24 hour security patrol!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9529 Via Salerno have any available units?
9529 Via Salerno doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9529 Via Salerno have?
Some of 9529 Via Salerno's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9529 Via Salerno currently offering any rent specials?
9529 Via Salerno is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9529 Via Salerno pet-friendly?
No, 9529 Via Salerno is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9529 Via Salerno offer parking?
Yes, 9529 Via Salerno offers parking.
Does 9529 Via Salerno have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9529 Via Salerno offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9529 Via Salerno have a pool?
Yes, 9529 Via Salerno has a pool.
Does 9529 Via Salerno have accessible units?
No, 9529 Via Salerno does not have accessible units.
Does 9529 Via Salerno have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9529 Via Salerno has units with dishwashers.
