9529 Via Salerno

Welcome to the beautiful resort style community of Cabrini Villas nestled in the hills above Burbank. A spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhouse is the perfect place to call home. Relax on the private front patio or unwind with in the living room near the fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinetry and counter-top space. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite and 2 more large, well-lit bedrooms. There is a private attached 2 car garage with direct access and plenty of storage, as well a bonus room that can be used as an office or storage. Washer and dryer available in garage. Resort style amenities at Cabrini Villas including 7 pools, 6 tennis courts, a recreation room and 24 hour security patrol!