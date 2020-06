Amenities

Short Term Rental! 950 Hilgard is a charming and well maintained 6 unit property in the heart of Westwood. Superb location! A skip away from The W Hotel, Popular Cafes/Eateries and Shopping. Your new home is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, top floor beauty with larger patio. Great natural lighting, spacious layout. Ideal for college students, travelers, roommates and business professionals. Call for more details or to set up a viewing!